Updating an iPhone to iOS 16.4.1 could cause it to get much warmer while wirelessly charging the handset.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 20 April 2023 16:01 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

iOS 16.4.1 followed the release of iOS 16 that was rolled out in March

Highlights
  • Apple rolled out iOS 16.4.1 earlier this month
  • The update includes fixes for two important security flaws
  • Apple also added more skin tones to the 'pushing hands' emoji

iOS 16.4.1, Apple's latest software update for compatible smartphones, was rolled out to users earlier this month. The latest update for recent iPhone models includes fixes for important security flaws. However, updating an iPhone to the latest version of iOS is reportedly causing the device to heat up. The issue is said to affect users who charge their phone wirelessly. However, despite the purported overheating issue, iPhone owners are recommended to download the latest update as it contains important security-related changes.

According to a ZDNet report, users have mostly reported overheating issues with two iPhone models, after installing the iOS 16.4.1 update. These are the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The report shows a thermal image of an iPhone with the device's temperature reaching up to 39.1 degrees, after it was wirelessly charged. While an Apple Genuis Bar expert reportedly stated that the device was operating normally, they acknowledged a recent uptick in similar complaints.

It is worth noting that even though some users might experience overheating issues after updating to iOS 16.4.1, postponing the installation of the update is not recommended. This is because the update to iOS 16.4.1 that were rolled out to iPhone models earlier this month is aimed at addressing two high-risk vulnerabilities — CVE-2023-28205 and CVE-2023-28206, according to Apple's release notes. The company says it is aware of a report that the security flaws may have been actively exploited.

One of these vulnerabilities affects Apple's Safari browser with the use of maliciously crafted Web content, that is estimated to be used by over a billion users worldwide as of last year. The second flaw affects a framework in iOS that could be exploited by a malicious user to execute code on a user's iPhone and take control of the device without any interaction.

Besides fixes for these security flaws, Apple also included fixes for a Siri bug that caused the voice assistant to become unresponsive, while adding new skin tone variations for the pushing hands emoji, as per the company's release notes for iOS 16.4.1.

Apple is opening its first stores in India, one in Mumbai and the other in Delhi. What does this mean for Apple customers in India? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: iOS 16, iOS, Apple
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
