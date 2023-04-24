Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to go official in July. As we move closer to the purported launch, more details of the foldable smartphone are surfacing online. Samsung is likely to come up with some substantial improvements to the Galaxy Flip 5 to challenge Apple's dominance in the smartphone space. The Always-On display (AOD) functionality that is currently available on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max is said to be coming to Galaxy Z Flip 5 this year. With AOD, the handset could dim the Lock Screen while still displaying time, widgets, and wallpaper.

Known tipster Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) on Twitter suggests that Galaxy Z Flip 5 will come with iPhone 14 Pro-like AOD functionality. With this, users of the foldable phone would be able to customise the display on their handsets to some extent.

Apple brought its always on display feature to iPhone with the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max last year. The functionality can operate with a refresh rate as low as 1Hz with a new low-power mode. Once the user locks the handset or leaves it idle, the feature dims the entire Lock Screen wallpaper, while still showing the date, clock or any widget. AOD also allows users to hide wallpaper and disable notifications.

A recent 3C listing indicated 25W wired charging support in the Galaxy Z Flip 5. It is said to debut in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options and in beige, gray, light green, and light pink colour options. It could run on One UI 5.1.1 based on Android 13 and is said to be powered by a custom Qualcomm Snapdragon for Galaxy SoC, coupled with at least 8GB of RAM. It is said to feature a 3.8-inch cover display.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is tipped to sport a dual rear camera unit with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle shooter.

