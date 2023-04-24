Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Could Offer an Always-on Display Feature Similar to iPhone 14 Pro: Details

Always On Display on iPhone 14 Pro can operate with a refresh rate as low as 1Hz.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 April 2023 17:25 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Could Offer an Always-on Display Feature Similar to iPhone 14 Pro: Details

Photo Credit: Samsung

With AOD, the handset could dim the Lock Screen while still displaying time, widgets, and wallpaper

Highlights
  • Always-On display is on by default on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
  • It could be powered by a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  • Recent 3C listing indicated 25W wired charging support in Galaxy Z Flip 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to go official in July. As we move closer to the purported launch, more details of the foldable smartphone are surfacing online. Samsung is likely to come up with some substantial improvements to the Galaxy Flip 5 to challenge Apple's dominance in the smartphone space. The Always-On display (AOD) functionality that is currently available on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max is said to be coming to Galaxy Z Flip 5 this year. With AOD, the handset could dim the Lock Screen while still displaying time, widgets, and wallpaper.

Known tipster Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) on Twitter suggests that Galaxy Z Flip 5 will come with iPhone 14 Pro-like AOD functionality. With this, users of the foldable phone would be able to customise the display on their handsets to some extent.

Apple brought its always on display feature to iPhone with the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max last year. The functionality can operate with a refresh rate as low as 1Hz with a new low-power mode. Once the user locks the handset or leaves it idle, the feature dims the entire Lock Screen wallpaper, while still showing the date, clock or any widget. AOD also allows users to hide wallpaper and disable notifications.

A recent 3C listing indicated 25W wired charging support in the Galaxy Z Flip 5. It is said to debut in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options and in beige, gray, light green, and light pink colour options. It could run on One UI 5.1.1 based on Android 13 and is said to be powered by a custom Qualcomm Snapdragon for Galaxy SoC, coupled with at least 8GB of RAM. It is said to feature a 3.8-inch cover display. 

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is tipped to sport a dual rear camera unit with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle shooter.

The newly launched Oppo Find N2 Flip is the first foldable from the company to debut in India. But does it have what it takes to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 specifications, Samsung, Always On Display, Apple
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Air India Invests $200 Millon on Modernising Digital Systems, to Deploy ChatGPT-Powered AI Chatbot
Big Tech Investors to Scrutinise Profits After Industry-Wide Layoffs, Firms to Highlight AI as Growth Driver

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Could Offer an Always-on Display Feature Similar to iPhone 14 Pro: Details
