Technology News

Android 15 Said to Upgrade the Volume Panel Design and Add New Features

As per a report, Android 15 could bring volume panels that are collapsible.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 April 2024 17:50 IST
Android 15 Said to Upgrade the Volume Panel Design and Add New Features

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Jonathan Kemper

Reportedly, the audio stream text moves as the user adjusts the volume to always remain visible

Highlights
  • Reportedly, volume panel in Android 15 will get the Material You design
  • The volume sliders in Android 15 could come in a thicker pill shape
  • An audio switcher icon is said to be added to the top of the panel
Advertisement

Android 15 could bring a major design revamp to the volume panel, as per a new report. The launch of the next iteration of the operating system for Android smartphones is still months away, but some of its new features have already been leaked. Recently, a report claimed that users will be able to archive an app in Android 15 to save space on their smartphone instead of uninstalling it entirely. Now, another report claims that the volume panel could finally be brought up to Google's Material You design language.

According to a report by tipster Mishaal Rahman (via Android Authority), Android 15 could continue the process of bringing all the areas of the smartphone to the Material You standards. The new design language was first unveiled in 2021 with Android 12, and since then Google has been adding it to different apps and functionalities. As per the report, the volume panel is the latest to feature its elements.

The current volume panel already has some of its elements with a bottom sheet appearing when the volume button is pressed. However, the current design features thin sliders for Media, Call, Ring, Notification, and Alarm audio streams. There is also a header labelled Sound & vibration and icons that are placed next to the slider, and the name of the stream being placed above the slider.

android15 volume Android 15 volume panel

Android 15 volume panel
Photo Credit: Mishaal Rahman/Android Authority

 

As per the report, the redesigned volume panel changes the sliders quite a bit. These were spotted within the latest Android 15 Developer Preview 2 release, however, they have not been rolled out to beta testers. The new sliders are now thicker and are pill-shaped. The icon and the audio stream text are placed inside the slider, and there is a button next to the media slider that collapses the entire panel to a single row when tapped. Tapping it again opens the fully expanded view.

Based on the image shared, the top label is also gone, and it is replaced by a permanent audio output switcher icon. The icon remains present even when the audio is not being played through an external speaker and states that the audio is being played through the device itself. The report also highlighted that when adjusting a stream volume, the text also moves to always stay visible. The redesigned volume panel could be shipped with the stable Android 15 release, however, since Google has not officially added it to the OS so far, it is not written in stone.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Android 15, Android 15 Features, Android smartphones
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Telegram Users Get New Business Features to Help Run Their Enterprise via the Messaging App
Binance Establishes First Ever Board of Directors Amid Legal Issues: Details

Related Stories

Android 15 Said to Upgrade the Volume Panel Design and Add New Features
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Leaked Teasers Hint at Design, Key Features
  2. PS5 Slim to Go on Sale in India From April 5: See Pricing
  3. Samsung Galaxy M55 5G, Galaxy M15 5G to Launch in India on This Date
  4. Realme 12X 5G Debuts in India: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Binance Establishes First Ever Board of Directors Amid Legal Issues: Details
  2. Samsung Galaxy M55 5G, Galaxy M15 5G India Launch Set for April 8; Colours, Key Features Revealed
  3. Android 15 Said to Upgrade the Volume Panel Design and Add New Features
  4. Telegram Users Get New Business Features to Help Run Their Enterprise via the Messaging App
  5. US and UK Announce Partnership on AI Safety and Testing
  6. Xiaomi Mix Flip Camera, Display and Design Details Leaked, Will Reportedly Sport 50-Megapixel Main Sensor
  7. Apple Researchers Working On-Device AI Model That Can Understand Contextual Prompts
  8. China Launches Public Blockchain Platform Despite Unfriendly Crypto Stance
  9. Realme 12X 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, Air Gestures Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Apple to Introduce Entry-Level AirPods Lite TWS Earphones in H2 2024, Analyst Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »