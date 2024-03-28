Samsung is already testing the performance of its Exynos 2500 SoC — the company's purported chip that is likely to power its next generation of flagship smartphones, according to a tipster. The chip is said to offer better performance than Qualcomm's current flagship processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 that was unveiled in October 2023. Details of the chip's performance are currently unavailable, unlike the recently leaked benchmark scores of the alleged Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 and MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipsets that recently surfaced online.

Tipster PandaFlash (X: @ReaSufyanWaleed) claims in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that the purported Exynos 2500 chip "easily outperforms the current Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor in terms of both CPU and GPU performance" while details of the chip's NPU performance and overall efficiency are currently unavailable. It's worth noting that this is a rather vague claim with no performance statistics or benchmarks to back it up, and is worth taking with a grain of salt.

Specifications of the Exynos 2500 'Dream Chip' leaked earlier this year suggest that the chipset will comprise a Cortex-X5 core clocked at 3.2GHz or more, three Cortex-A730 cores at up to 2.5GHz, two more Cortex-A730 cores and four Cortex-A520 cores with undisclosed clock speeds.

While benchmarks for the Exynos 2500 are yet to surface online, details of three competing flagship processors have already been leaked. An early benchmark test for Apple's rumoured A18 Pro saw the chip score 3570 points in the single-core test on Geekbench 6, while the multi-core score was 9,310 points.

Similarly, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 was claimed to have a single-core score of 2,845 points and multi-core score of 10,628 in a recent benchmark test. Qualcomm's next flagship mobile processor is expected to compete with the Dimensity 9400 chip that is said to have achieved single-core and multi-core scores of 2,776 and 11,739 points, respectively.

These early benchmarks suggest that both the rumoured chips from Qualcomm and MediaTek will offer better multi-core performance than the A18 Pro. We can expect to hear more about the Exynos 2500 in the coming months, and the chip is likely to make its debut in the next-generation Galaxy S25 series of smartphones in early 2025.

