iPhone 15 Pro Max Tipped to Debut With a Larger 48-Megapixel Sony Sensor: All Details

iPhone 14 Pro Max's primary rear camera sensor is 1/1.28 inches in size.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 April 2023 13:14 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 14 Pro Max features a 48-megapixel primary rear camera

  • Apple could bring camera upgrades to iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • iPhone 14 series was launched in September 2022
  • Recent Android smartphones from Chinese brands feature 1-inch sensors

Apple is expected to introduce its iPhone 15 lineup in September. Like last year, the 2023 range is expected to include four models - the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Max, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The iPhone 15 Pro Max, which might be branded as the iPhone 15 Ultra, is said to feature a larger camera sensor than its predecessor. It is tipped to come with a newer 48-megapixel Sony sensor. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max feature a 48-megapixel Sony IMX803 sensor.

Tipster Ice universe (@UniverseIce) suggested the camera specifications of the iPhone 15 Pro Max on Twitter. According to him, Apple will pack a new 48-megapixel Sony IMX903 sensor on the upcoming flagship. Last year's iPhone 14 Pro Max has Sony IMX803 48-megapixel sensor on the rear.

iPhone 14 Pro Max's camera is 1/1.28 inches, whereas the Sony IMX903 is an almost 1-inch sensor. This larger sensor would allow users to capture images with more details and light. This could also increase the size of the camera bump in the upcoming model.

Recent Android smartphones from Chinese brands already feature 1-inch sensors. The adoption of the Sony IMX903 sensor on the back could help Apple subdue the competition. As per a recent report, the iPhone 15 Pro Max could also sport a periscope lens, enabling up to 5-6x optical zoom.

Apple refreshed the camera hardware of the Pro models with the iPhone 14 series by using a new 48-megapixel primary sensor. Besides the 48-megapixel main sensor, the camera units of iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max comprise a 12-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, f/2.8 aperture lens and optical image stabilisation (OIS), and a 12-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture ultra-wide angle lens that has 120-degree field-of-view. For selfies and video chats, there is a 12-megapixel front TrueDepth camera with an f/1.9 aperture lens. The larger camera sensors are currently limited to the Pro models. The vanilla iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus feature dual 12-megapixel rear cameras.

Apple is opening its first stores in India, one in Mumbai and the other in Delhi. What does this mean for Apple customers in India? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Apple, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Ultra, iPhone 14
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Bitcoin Falls to $27,000 Over Weekend, Ether Value Also Recedes Amid Market Uncertainty

