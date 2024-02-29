Technology News

Tecno Showcases Phantom Ultimate Prototype With Rollable Display at MWC 2024

Tecno Phantom Ultimate has a thickness of 9.93mm.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 29 February 2024 15:14 IST
Tecno Showcases Phantom Ultimate Prototype With Rollable Display at MWC 2024

Tecno Phantom Ultimate is the company's first phone concept with a rollable display

Highlights
  • Tecno showcased its Phantom Ultimate prototype at MWC 2024
  • Rollable displays will extend at the tap of a button
  • Release of Tecno Phantom Ultimate might not take place any time soon
Tecno showcased its Phantom Ultimate prototype with a rollable display at the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona. The first rollable concept phone by the Chinese tech brand has a different form factor, unlike the current foldable. The Tecno Phantom Ultimate boasts a 6.55-inch display that expands to 7.11 inches at the tap of a button. The handset features a secondary display on the back. 

The Transsion Holdings subsidiary took the wraps off Phantom Ultimate during the MWC 2024, offering a hands-on experience for Gadgets360. The device features a 6.55-inch display that wraps around the left edge. At the push of a button, a 7.11-inch AMOLED screen extends outward from the handset, in 1.3 seconds. It gives a tablet-sized display and offers a more versatile and immersive viewing experience.

tecno phantom ultimate g360 inline Tecno Phantom Ultimate

Tecno Phantom Ultimate

When retracted, the handset gets a double-sided display. The display wraps horizontally around the back of the handset and shows time and notifications. The device measures 9.93mm in thickness. The Tecno Phantom Ultimate supports customisable dynamic wallpapers, desktop effects, and an always-on display (AOD). The 7.11-inch display is claimed to have a 1,596x2,296 resolution and a pixel density of 388ppi. The dynamic low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) display is said to deliver 100 percent coverage of DCI-P3 TYP wide colour gamut and a refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz.

As this is a concept phone, the general release of Tecno Phantom Ultimate might not take place any time soon. The brand had already showcased the prototype in September 2022 during IFA. However, the emergence of rollable technology is paving the way for a new era of slideable phones.

Brands including Vivo, Oppo, Motorola, LG, and Samsung have announced similar concepts in recent years. Motorola showcased a rollable Rizr concept phone display that can wrap around wrists.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2024 hub.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
