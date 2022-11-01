Technology News
iPhone SE 4 May Get 5.7-Inch to 6.1-Inch LCD or OLED Screen, Display Specifications Not Finalised: Report

Apple could be considering display panels from two different sets of suppliers.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 1 November 2022 15:43 IST
Photo Credit: Jon Prosser/ Ian Zelbo

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to sport a design similar to the iPhone XR

Highlights
  • iPhone SE (2022) launched in India for a starting price of Rs. 43,900
  • Apple could be aiming to release the iPhone SE 4 in 2024
  • iPhone SE handsets usually feature a design similar to the iPhone 8

iPhone SE 4 — the supposed successor to the iPhone SE (2022) — is rumoured to resemble the design of the iPhone XR with a 6.1 LCD screen. A new report citing Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) CEO Ross Young claims that Apple has still not finalised the display size or technology for the iPhone SE 4. The Cupertino company is believed to be aiming for a 2024 release, contrary to the recent rumours claiming that the iPhone SE 4 could get a spring 2023 release.

According to a recent tweet by Young (via 9to5Mac), Apple is believed to be considering using a 6.1-inch OLED panel in the iPhone SE 4 from two different suppliers. Similarly, the Cupertino company could also go for a 5.7-inch to 6.1-inch LCD screen from two different suppliers as well.

Using the 6.1-inch OLED panel could result in a price increase for the iPhone SE 4, whereas the LCD screen would keep its cost more economical. Furthermore, the larger 6.1-inch screen might put off current iPhone SE owners who prefer a small form factor. Young had previously suggested that the iPhone SE 4 will feature a 6.1-inch LCD screen with a notch on the top of the display.

Supposed design renders of the iPhone SE 4 surfaced recently with a similar design to the iPhone XR. It is depicted to feature a large display with a notch, reduced bezels, and Face ID, instead of the iPhone 8-like thick bezels usually featured on iPhone SE models.

The current-generation iPhone SE (2022) sports a 4.7-inch HD Retina display. The handset sports thick top and bottom bezels with a physical home button as well. The smartphone is powered by the A15 Bionic chip. For optics, it gets a 12-megapixel rear camera and a 7-megapixel selfie camera on the front. The iPhone SE (2022) launched in India earlier this year starting at Rs. 43,900.

Will the 2022 iPhone SE sink or swim? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More

