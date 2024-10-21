Technology News
English Edition
iPhone SE 4 Alleged Dummy Units Suggest iPhone 14-Like Design With Additional ‘Plus’ Size Option

iPhone SE 4 could be equipped with the mute switch.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 October 2024 15:02 IST
iPhone SE 4 Alleged Dummy Units Suggest iPhone 14-Like Design With Additional ‘Plus’ Size Option

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone SE 4 may have a single rear camera

Highlights
  • iPhone SE 4 is expected to come with Face ID
  • The dummy unit is said to measure 146.7x71.5x7.8mm
  • Apple may release two versions of the iPhone SE 4
iPhone SE 4 is likely to launch early next year. There have been a lot of rumours about how the new budget iPhone might feature a new design compared to its predecessor. Earlier this month alleged case renders showed us the iPhone 7 Plus-inspired design for the new iPhone SE. Newly leaked images of iPhone SE 4 dummy units have now surfaced online suggesting a form factor similar to the iPhone 14. The upcoming handset is seen with Face ID, a single rear camera, and an action button.

Japanese blog Macotakara managed to get hold of some iPhone SE 4 dummy units. These alleged dummy units look like the vanilla iPhone 14 and seem to have a mute switch instead of the Action Button. The images suggest a single rear camera, flat edges and a smaller notch for the Face ID system.

The dummy unit is said to measure 146.7x71.5x7.8mm, the same dimension as the iPhone 14. The blog claims that the TPU cases of the iPhone 14 fit perfectly on the iPhone SE 4 dummy unit, other than a minor difference in the camera island. The mute switch is said to be smaller than the iPhone 14, although the volume buttons and side buttons are said to be the same.

Leak Shows a Dummy Unit of a Larger iPhone SE 4 Plus

iphone se macotakara iPhone SE 4

Alleged 3D mock up of iPhone SE 4 and iPhone SE 4 Plus
Photo Credit: Macotakara

 

The blog includes an image sourced from Alibaba showing two differently-sized dummy units of iPhone SE 4. Based on the images, it claims that the iPhone SE 4 was initially developed in the same 6.7-inch size as the iPhone 14 Plus. The model with a 6.1-inch screen, the same as the iPhone 14, was added later. This indicates that Apple may release two versions of the iPhone SE 4 — a vanilla model and the iPhone SE Plus. Further, Macotakara claims that the final exact design and size range have not been decided, it seems possible that there will be only one size, like the current iPhone SE (2022).

The design elements of dummy units of the iPhone SE 4 appear to match up with what we've seen in previous leaks. However, it is advised to take these details with a grain of salt.

iPhone 14

iPhone 14

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good overall performance
  • Great camera quality in daylight
  • iOS ecosystem and ease of use
  • Bad
  • Dated design and notch
  • Very similar to iPhone 13
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 14 review
Display 6.06-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 16
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
Comments

Further reading: iPhone SE 4, iPhone SE 4 Specifications, iPhone 14
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
WhatsApp for Android Reportedly Testing a Chat Memory Feature for Meta AI

