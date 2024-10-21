iPhone SE 4 is likely to launch early next year. There have been a lot of rumours about how the new budget iPhone might feature a new design compared to its predecessor. Earlier this month alleged case renders showed us the iPhone 7 Plus-inspired design for the new iPhone SE. Newly leaked images of iPhone SE 4 dummy units have now surfaced online suggesting a form factor similar to the iPhone 14. The upcoming handset is seen with Face ID, a single rear camera, and an action button.

Japanese blog Macotakara managed to get hold of some iPhone SE 4 dummy units. These alleged dummy units look like the vanilla iPhone 14 and seem to have a mute switch instead of the Action Button. The images suggest a single rear camera, flat edges and a smaller notch for the Face ID system.

The dummy unit is said to measure 146.7x71.5x7.8mm, the same dimension as the iPhone 14. The blog claims that the TPU cases of the iPhone 14 fit perfectly on the iPhone SE 4 dummy unit, other than a minor difference in the camera island. The mute switch is said to be smaller than the iPhone 14, although the volume buttons and side buttons are said to be the same.

Leak Shows a Dummy Unit of a Larger iPhone SE 4 Plus

Alleged 3D mock up of iPhone SE 4 and iPhone SE 4 Plus

Photo Credit: Macotakara

The blog includes an image sourced from Alibaba showing two differently-sized dummy units of iPhone SE 4. Based on the images, it claims that the iPhone SE 4 was initially developed in the same 6.7-inch size as the iPhone 14 Plus. The model with a 6.1-inch screen, the same as the iPhone 14, was added later. This indicates that Apple may release two versions of the iPhone SE 4 — a vanilla model and the iPhone SE Plus. Further, Macotakara claims that the final exact design and size range have not been decided, it seems possible that there will be only one size, like the current iPhone SE (2022).

The design elements of dummy units of the iPhone SE 4 appear to match up with what we've seen in previous leaks. However, it is advised to take these details with a grain of salt.