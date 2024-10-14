Technology News
iPhone SE 4 Leaked Case Renders Suggest Similar Design to iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone SE 4 is tipped to pack two cameras at the rear.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 October 2024 18:28 IST
iPhone SE 4 Leaked Case Renders Suggest Similar Design to iPhone 7 Plus

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone SE (2022) was unveiled in March 2022

Highlights
  • New iPhone SE is expected to go official next year
  • Previous iPhone SE models came with a single rear camera
  • It has a horizontal camera island
iPhone SE 4 is believed to launch in early 2025 with Face ID. The budget iPhone, which is expected to arrive as the successor to the iPhone SE (2022) was earlier speculated to feature the same design as the base iPhone 14. However, new leaked case renders of the iPhone SE 4 suggest that the upcoming phone will have some design similarities with the iPhone 7 Plus. The renders show a flat back panel and dual rear camera unit for the iPhone SE 4. 

Tipster Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) posted alleged renders of iPhone SE 4 cases on X. The leaked images presumably taken from Chinese social media sites, highlight the back panel design of the unannounced phone. The images hint that the handset has taken design cues from the old iPhone 7 Plus.

The alleged cases of iPhone SE 4 appear to have a flat back panel with a cutout for the dual rear cameras. This new camera arrangement would be the first in the series as all previous iPhone SE models came with a single rear camera. The upcoming phone seems to have a cut-out for a mute switch rather than an Action Button. The horizontal camera island resembles the camera arrangement in the iPhone 7 Plus.

iPhone SE 4 Specifications, Price (Expected)

The iPhone SE 4 is tipped to feature Face ID and Apple Intelligence. It is said to get a single 48-megapixel primary rear camera. It is likely to boast a 6.06-inch panel with a 60Hz refresh rate. It could run on Apple's A18 chipset with up to 8GB LPDDR5 RAM.

Apple's new iPhone SE is said to be priced between $499 (roughly Rs. 42,000) and $549 (roughly Rs. 46,000). The iPhone SE (2022) was unveiled with a starting price tag of $429 (roughly Rs. 35,000) for the base 64GB model.

iPhone SE 4, iPhone SE 4 Specifications, Apple, iPhone SE, iPhone 7 Plus
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats.
Binance Executive Denied Bail in Nigeria Money Laundering Case

iPhone SE 4 Leaked Case Renders Suggest Similar Design to iPhone 7 Plus
