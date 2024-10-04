iPhone SE 4 — the anticipated successor to the company's third-generation model — could arrive with several notable upgrades to the display, camera, processor, and connectivity. While Apple is unlikely to announce any details of the purported smartphone in the near future, details of the iPhone SE 4 have surfaced online on multiple occasions. According to a new report, the upcoming smartphone will be powered by the same chip on the iPhone 16, sport the same camera as the iPhone 15, and a display that resembles the one on the iPhone 14.

iPhone SE 4 Specifications (Expected)

A 9to5Mac report claims that the iPhone SE 4 will be powered by Apple's A18 chip, along with 8GB of RAM. This is the same chip that powers the current generation iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, and indicates that the upcoming SE model will also support Apple Intelligence features when it is launched. The iPhone SE (2022) model is equipped with an A15 Bionic chip.

Another notable change reportedly coming with the iPhone SE 4 is the inclusion of Apple's first in-house 5G modem which is said to be codenamed 'Centauri' and capable of enabling Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS functionality on the smartphone. The publication also claims that it will also reduce battery use when the built-in power saving mode is enabled.

The iPhone SE 4 will sport a 6.1-inch (1,170x2,532 pixels) OLED display, resembling the iPhone 14, the last iPhone model released by Apple with a display notch, according to the report. Unlike its predecessor, the iPhone SE will offer support for Face ID, which is more secure than Touch ID.

While the iPhone SE 4 is still expected to feature only one rear camera, Apple will reportedly equip the handset with a 48-megapixel sensor that was introduced with the iPhone 15. On the front, it is expected to sport the same 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera found on recent iPhone models.

Previous reports suggest that the iPhone SE 4 will be slightly more expensive than its predecessor, and these hardware upgrades might explain the anticipated increase in pricing. The handset is also expected to arrive with a programmable Action button that was first introduced on the iPhone 15 Pro models in place of the mute switch.

A recent Bloomberg report states that Apple could launch the iPhone SE 4 in early 2025. The Cupertino company does not typically reveal details of upcoming products until they are unveiled, but we can expect more details about the handset to surface in the coming months leading up to its anticipated debut.