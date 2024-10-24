Technology News
iPhone SE 4 Mass Production to Begin in December Ahead of Expected Debut in 2025: Kuo

Apple is speculated to be targeting Q1 2025 for the launch of the iPhone SE 4, in line with the recent information about its mass production.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 October 2024 17:25 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone SE 4 is the purported successor to 2022's iPhone SE (pictured above)

Highlights
  • Apple is estimated to have 8.6 million iPhone SE 4 units by Q1 2025
  • The purported handset may get a single 48-megapixel camera
  • It is speculated to feature an iPhone 14-like design with Face ID
iPhone SE 4 is expected to be launched by Apple in the first half of 2025. The purported fourth-generation smartphone is speculated to arrive as a successor to the iPhone SE (2022) and will likely bring a new design, in line with Apple's recent models such as the iPhone 14. Ahead of its debut next year, the iPhone SE 4's production is anticipated to commence by the end of 2024, according to claims by an analyst.

iPhone SE 4 Production

In a blog post, TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggested that Apple's suppliers will begin the mass production of the iPhone SE 4 in December. The Cupertino-based tech giant is estimating the production of approximately 8.6 million units of the fourth-generation iPhone SE between December 2024 and the end of the first quarter (Q1) of 2025.

Kuo previously highlighted that Apple is targeting Q1 2025 for the launch of the iPhone SE 4, which is in line with the recent information about its mass production. This development corroborates a recent claim by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman who suggested that Apple is nearing the production of an updated iPhone SE model which has been codenamed V59.

When launched, it is speculated to become the most affordable non-flagship iPhone on offer from Apple.

iPhone SE 4 Specifications (Expected)

iPhone SE 4 is reported to bring a major design shift when it comes to the non-flagship iPhone models. Apple is speculated to finally move away from the iPhone 8-like design with the fourth-generation iPhone SE tipped to resemble the iPhone 14 instead. The purported handset is also expected to come with Face ID support and Apple Intelligence features.

The iPhone SE 4 may sport a single 48-megapixel rear camera. It is expected to get a 6.06-inch screen with a 60Hz refresh rate. The handset could run on Apple's A18 chipset with 6GB and 8GB LPDDR5 RAM options.

Comments


Shaurya Tomer





