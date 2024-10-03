Technology News
iPhone SE 4 to Go Official Early Next Year With Face ID, Apple Intelligence: Mark Gurman

Apple will reportedly unveil two new iPad Air models and a new Magic Keyboard alongside the iPhone SE 4 in 2025.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 3 October 2024 11:38 IST
iPhone SE 4 to Go Official Early Next Year With Face ID, Apple Intelligence: Mark Gurman

iPhone SE 4 is said to borrow many of its designs from 2022's iPhone 14

  • Apple could unveil the much-awaited iPhone SE early next year
  • iPhone SE 4 will come with upgrades over the iPhone SE 2022
  • New phone is likely to help Apple compete in low-end smartphone market
iPhone SE 4 has been in the rumour mill for quite some time. As we wait for an official confirmation about its existence, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has claimed that Apple is getting ready to launch the iPhone SE 4 in early 2025. The upcoming affordable iPhone model could be launched alongside the new iPad Air and accessories. The iPhone SE 4 will reportedly ditch the Home Button and use Face ID instead. It is expected to ship with Apple Intelligence features.

Apple to Launch New iPhone SE, iPad Air in Early 2025

In a new Bloomberg report, Mark Gurman citing internal sources, states that Apple is nearing production of an updated iPhone SE — codenamed V59. The company is also eying to manufacture new iPad Air models and keyboards for release around the same time.

Apple will reportedly move away from the old home button design and transition to an edge-to-edge screen with the latest iPhone SE 4. The phone is said to use Face ID and support Apple Intelligence, the suite of AI tools that will be soon available in iPhone 16 and high-end iPhone 15 models.

The iPhone SE 4 is said to borrow many of its designs from 2022's iPhone 14, including the notch cutout at the top. The existing iPhone SE currently available in the Apple Store closely resembles the iPhone 8 with touch ID, thick bezels and a single rear camera.

The release of new iPhone SE is likely to help Apple compete in the low-end smartphone market, and potentially win back market share lost to brands such as Huawei and Xiaomi.

Beyond the iPhone SE 4, Apple will reportedly unveil new iPad Air models — codenamed J607 and J637 — with 11-inch and 13-inch screens early next year, according to Gurman. An updated version of the Magic Keyboard accessory, revamped Mac mini, updated MacBook Pros and iMacs with an M4 chip and Apple Intelligence features are also said to go official in 2025.

iPhone SE 4 Specifications, Price (Expected)

The iPhone SE 4 is tipped to come with a single 48-megapixel rear camera. It is likely to get a 6.06-inch panel with a 60Hz refresh rate. It could run on Apple's A18 chipset with 6GB and 8GB LPDDR5 RAM options.

It is said to be priced between $499 (roughly Rs. 42,000) and $549 (roughly Rs. 46,000). The iPhone SE (2022) was unveiled with a starting price tag of $429 (roughly Rs. 35,000) for the base 64GB model.

iPhone SE 4, iPhone SE 4 Specifications, iPhone SE, Apple
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
iPhone SE 4 to Go Official Early Next Year With Face ID, Apple Intelligence: Mark Gurman
