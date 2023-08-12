Technology News

iPhones, iPads Use Banned for Work Purposes in Russian Military: Report

The ministry issued the ban two months after claims that several thousands Apple devices were compromised as a result of an espionage operation.

By Reuters | Updated: 12 August 2023 13:14 IST
iPhones, iPads Use Banned for Work Purposes in Russian Military: Report

Russia has also fined several other tech companies, including Alphabet's Google, Meta's Facebook

Highlights
  • It's allowed to use iPhones for personal needs
  • Apple denied the allegations of espionage
  • Apple was fined by a Russian court for not deleting "inaccurate" content

Russia's ministry of digital development has banned employees from using Apple iPhones and iPads for work purposes, Interfax news agency reported on Friday citing the minister, Maksut Shadaev.

"A ban is imposed on using (Apple) mobile devices — smartphones and tablets — to access work applications and work email exchange," he told reporters at a digital conference, the agency said.

"It's allowed to use iPhones for personal needs," Shadaev said.

The ministry issued the ban two months after claims by the Russian main domestic security service, the FSB, that several thousands Apple devices were compromised as a result of an espionage operation by the US.

Apple denied the allegations. The US. National Security Agency, which the FSB said cooperated with Apple, declined to comment on the claims at the time.

Meanwhile, Apple was recently fined by a Russian court for not deleting "inaccurate" content about what Russia calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine, Russian news agencies reported. 

Apple, on the other hand, paused all product sales in Russia shortly after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022, and limited its Apple Pay service in Russia.

Moscow has clashed with Big Tech for years over content, censorship, data and local representation in disputes that escalated after Russia sent its armed forces into Ukraine. 

Russia has also fined several other tech companies, including Alphabet's Google, Meta's Facebook and Wikimedia, which has been fined several times and has previously said information that Russian authorities complained about was well-sourced and in line with Wikipedia standards.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

From the launch of the Infinix GT 10 Pro to Amazon's latest mega-sale, we discuss the most noteworthy technology news events of the week on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Russia, APple, iPhones, iPads
Xiaomi Band 8 Pro Launch Set Alongside Mix Fold 3 on August 14, Teased to Feature 1.74-Inch 60Hz Display

Related Stories

iPhones, iPads Use Banned for Work Purposes in Russian Military: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. This New OnePlus Smartphone Will Offer 24GB RAM, 1TB Storage
  2. Realme 11 5G, Realme 11X 5G Confirmed to Launch in India Soon: Details
  3. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G 12GB RAM Variant Launched in India at This Price
  4. Infinix Zero 30 5G India Launch Timeline, Colours Confirmed: See Details
  5. iQoo Z7 Pro 5G Teased to Run on This MediaTek Dimensity SoC
  6. PVR Inox Launches Standalone IMAX Experience at Delhi’s Priya Cinema
  7. iPhone 15 Series Said to Launch a Day Earlier Than Previously Reported
  8. Xiaomi Band 8 Pro Teased With Design Similar to Apple Watch Models
  9. iPhone 15 Pro Might Get 6GB RAM; A17 Bionic SoC Specifications Leak Online
  10. Nokia 130 Music, Nokia 150 2023 With Bigger Batteries Debut in India: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhones, iPads Use Banned for Work Purposes in Russian Military: Report
  2. Xiaomi Band 8 Pro Launch Set Alongside Mix Fold 3 on August 14, Teased to Feature 1.74-Inch 60Hz Display
  3. Canadian Space Tech Firm MDA Gets Deal to Build 198 Satellites for Telesat
  4. Offshore Online Gaming Companies in India Mandated to Register Their Business
  5. Indian EV Charging Startup Exponent Eyes Funding to Grow Rapid Business
  6. India’s Wearable Devices Market Grew 53.3 Percent in First Half of 2023: IDC
  7. Instagram Testing Group-Tagging Feature via Single Mention on Stories: Report
  8. Battle Stars: Battle Royale to Celebrate Independence Day With Delhi-Inspired Map, Surpasses 5 Million Players
  9. Redmi Pad SE Price, Renders, Specifications Leaked; May Get Snapdragon 680 SoC, 8,000mAh Battery
  10. Tecno Pova 5, Pova 5 Pro With Arc LED Lights Announced in India; Price to Be Revealed on August 14
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.