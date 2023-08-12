Reliance might launch two Jio smartphones in the Indian market soon. While details of the upcoming handsets are yet to be officially announced, they have purportedly bagged certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, hinting at an imminent arrival. Reliance is all set to host its Annual General Meeting (AGM) event on August 28, and the company is expected to make an announcement about the Jio Phones during the event. The purported Jio Phones could be powered by the Snapdragon 480 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage.

Tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) posted a screenshot of the purported listing of Jio Phones on the BIS website. As per the leak, handsets carrying model numbers JBV161W1 and JBV162W1 have bagged approval from BIS on Friday, August 11. Besides the model number, the listing does not reveal any specifications of the smartphones.

Reliance Jio has not yet announced any details regarding the launch of new Jio Phones. Reliance Industries is hosting its 46th AGM on August 28 at 2:00pm IST. Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani is expected to make an announcement about Jio Phones during the event.

The Jio Phones have been in rumours for quite some time now. A Jio Phone with model number Jio LS1654QB5 was spotted last year on the Geekbench benchmarking platform with Snapdragon 480+ SoC, paired with an Adreno 619 GPU and 4GB of RAM.

Past leaks claimed 32GB internal storage and a 13-megapixel dual rear camera unit on the upcoming 5G handset. It could ship with Android 12 and is likely to feature a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate. It is expected to come with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The Jio Phone is tipped to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W charging.

As per a CounterPoint Research report, the 5G handset could be priced between Rs. 8,000 and Rs. 12,000.

