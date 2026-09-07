iQOO Z11xa 5G was launched in India on Monday as the fourth model in the Z11 series. The smartphone arrives months after the iQOO Z11x 5G was unveiled in the country. The new iQOO Z11xa 5G is offered in two colour options and is set to go on sale in India next week via an e-commerce platform. The phone is powered by the same MediaTek Dimensity 7000 series chipset and 7,200mAh battery as the iQOO Z11x. It gets a dual rear camera system, led by a 50-megapixel main shooter. It also supports 44W wired fast charging and wired reverse charging.

iQOO Z11xa 5G Price in India, Availability

iQOO Z11xa 5G price in India starts at Rs. 28,999 for the base variant. The company is offering a flat coupon discount of Rs. 1,500 to customers with ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank cards. Buyers can also avail up to six months of no-cost EMI options.

The new handset is set to go on sale in India on September 14 at 12 pm IST via Amazon. The iQOO Z11xa 5G is offered in Prismatic Green and Titan Black colour options.

iQOO Z11xa 5G Specifications, Features

The iQOO Z11xa 5G is a dual SIM handset that ships with Vivo's Origin 6, which is based on Android 16. The tech firm promises two years of OS upgrades and four years of security updates for the smartphone. It sports a 6.76-inch (1,080x2,344 pixels) LCD screen, with up to a 120Hz refresh rate, 382 ppi pixel density, up to 1,200 nits peak brightness, and 83 percent NTSC colour gamut. The company also claims that the iQOO Z11xa 5G ships with IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. It also features AI Game Voice Changer and 4D Game Vibration.

Powering the iQOO Z11xa 5G is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The tech firm claims that the handset managed to score more than 8,90,000 points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform. The phone is also equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. For optics, the iQOO Z11xa 5G features a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary shooter, along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It also boasts a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The iQOO Z11xa 5G is backed by a 7,200mAh battery with support for 44W wired fast charging, reverse wired charging, and bypass charging. The tech firm claims that the phone will provide 40 hours of video playback, 93 hours of audio playback, 15.4 hours of gameplay, or 18.7 hours of social media browsing on a single charge.