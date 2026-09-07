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  • Motorola Edge 70 Neo India Launch Confirmed at IFA 2026; Said to Arrive in ‘Coming Months’

Motorola Edge 70 Neo India Launch Confirmed at IFA 2026; Said to Arrive in ‘Coming Months’

The confirmation comes after the Edge 70 Neo was spotted in Motorola’s Android 17 testing programme in India.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 7 September 2026 09:58 IST
Motorola Edge 70 Neo India Launch Confirmed at IFA 2026; Said to Arrive in ‘Coming Months’

Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola Edge 70 Neo is the purported successor to the Edge 60 Neo

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Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 70 Neo is confirmed for an India launch soon
  • The phone was recently spotted in Android 17 testing in India
  • Leaked renders suggest the phone features a square camera island
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The Motorola Edge 70 series in India is confirmed to get another model. The lineup has steadily expanded since the standard Edge 70 arrived in India last year, with the company subsequently introducing several more models across different price segments. The Lenovo-owned brand has confirmed the existence of the Motorola Edge 70 Neo, teasing its arrival in the coming months. The announcement comes shortly after reports and leaked renders offered an early look at the purported handset.

Motorola Edge 70 Neo India Launch Confirmed

Motorola confirmed the Edge 70 Neo's India launch as part of its IFA 2026 announcements. The company's press release primarily focuses on the newly unveiled Edge 70 Plus, Moto Watch Ultra, and Moto Snap Wireless Charger, but its availability section also mentions that the Motorola Edge 70 Neo “will roll out in India over the coming months.”

The company has not provided a specific launch date or month for the smartphone. It has also not revealed the handset's price or specifications.

The confirmation comes after the Edge 70 Neo was spotted in Motorola's Android 17 testing programme in India. Leaked renders shared earlier also suggested that the smartphone could feature a flat display with slim bezels and a centred hole-punch cutout. At the back, the purported handset was shown with a raised, square-shaped camera island housing three cameras, along with branding suggesting a 200-megapixel primary sensor.

The leaked renders showed the purported Edge 70 Neo in four colour options, including dark green, light blue, olive green and pale pink. The smartphone was previously linked to the Motorola Edge 2026, although the 200-megapixel camera branding in the renders suggested that the final device could have a different configuration.

Motorola's Edge 70 family already has several members. The standard Edge 70 debuted in December 2025, followed by the Edge 70 Fusion and Edge 70 Fusion+ in March 2026, and the Edge 70 Pro in April. The company later introduced the Edge 70 Pro+ and Edge 70 Max around June and July. The Edge 70 Neo would therefore add another model to an already expanded lineup.

Notably, the previous-generation Motorola Edge 60 Neo was also unveiled at IFA 2025. It features a 6.36-inch 1.5K pOLED LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset. It also has a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS, a 10-megapixel 3x telephoto camera, a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 5,200mAh battery with support for 68W wired charging.

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Further reading: Motorola Edge 70 Neo, Motorola Edge 70 Neo launch date, Motorola Edge 70 Neo Launch in India, Motorola
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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Motorola Edge 70 Neo India Launch Confirmed at IFA 2026; Said to Arrive in ‘Coming Months’
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