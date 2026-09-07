Motorola is reportedly developing a wide foldable smartphone, with leaked sketches offering the first look at its design. The rumoured handset is shown with a landscape-oriented rear camera module, cameras on both displays and a frame that could make the phone easier to unfold. The sketches also point to a creaseless display and 3D glass. The company has yet to reveal the device's name or confirm when it will launch. However, the reported source says the foldable is expected to arrive in the coming months.

Motorola's Wide Foldable Could Feature Creaseless Display

An Android Headlines report claims that an anonymous source has confirmed Motorola is working on the device and shared three sketches showing its design. The images compare the upcoming phone with Motorola's existing book-style and flip foldables, indicating its wider proportions.

Motorola appears to have placed the camera module horizontally across the upper centre of the rear panel rather than along one side. A centrally positioned module could also help limit wobble when a foldable rests on a table.

The leaked sketches show three cutouts on the rear panel, with two likely serving as cameras and the smaller one possibly housing an LED flash or other sensors. Most sketches place all three within the camera bar, while some show the smaller cutout separately. The phone is also expected to have a camera on each display, with the inner screen cutout in the top-right corner in landscape orientation and the cover screen camera centred along the top.

Motorola is reportedly giving the phone a curved frame to make it easier to open. The sketches also show how much the rear camera bar could protrude from the phone's surface.

The leaked material mentions a creaseless display and 3D glass for the purported wide foldable, but does not provide further information about these components. There are also no details yet about the processor, cameras, display size, battery or other specifications.

Motorola has not confirmed the foldable or revealed its name. The above-mentioned report noted that the company could launch in the coming months, but there is no confirmed date yet.