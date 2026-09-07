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  • Flipkart Teases Realme and Harry Potter Collaboration as Themed Realme 16 Pro With New Design Leaks

Flipkart Teases Realme and Harry Potter Collaboration as Themed Realme 16 Pro With New Design Leaks

The Realme handset briefly appeared online, revealing a Harry Potter-themed design.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 7 September 2026 11:48 IST
Flipkart Teases Realme and Harry Potter Collaboration as Themed Realme 16 Pro With New Design Leaks

The Realme 16 Pro was launched in January this year

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Highlights
  • Leaked image shows Harry Potter-themed design with Hogwarts Crest
  • The standard Realme 16 Pro has a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Max processor
  • It is equipped with a 7,000mAh battery
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Flipkart has begun teasing a new Realme device with a Harry Potter theme on its website. The teaser banner doesn't explicitly name the handset but offers clues about its collaboration with the fantasy novel. Meanwhile, a tipster briefly revealed a new Realme smartphone. The device was tagged as the Realme 16 Pro, with a leaked render showing its new Harry Potter-themed design. Realme launched its 16 Pro smartphone alongside its 16 Pro+ model in India in January this year.

Flipkart teases Realme Harry Potter Collaboration

Flipkart has put out a banner on its mobile section teasing an upcoming Realme and Harry Potter collaboration. The banner ad doesn't currently link to a landing page, but it shows a stack of vintage brown suitcases on a trolley beside a brick wall. The banner has the Realme logo with the caption “Let the magic begin” along with a “Coming soon” message. At the same time, tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore posted a photo of a new Realme 16 Pro handset with a Harry Potter theme. The post was quickly taken down and is no longer available.

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Gizmo China reported the same and managed to grab a photo of the upcoming handset before the leak was taken down. It shows the Realme 16 Pro with a brown argyle-textured rear panel. The photo also shows the Hogwarts Crest with the words “Harry Potter” placed under it. The Realme logo is also visible under the Harry Potter branding. The Harry Potter logo, emblem and frame are all finished in gold.

The Realme 16 Pro was launched in India in January but has received price hikes to keep up with the ongoing memory crisis. The handset is currently priced from Rs. 44,999 in India. The smartphone has a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz screen refresh rate. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Max processor. There's a 200-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. A 50-megapixel front-facing camera handles selfies. The handset is powered by a 7,000 mAh battery with 80W wired charging support.

We will have to wait and see whether the handset in the leak is the same one teased on Flipkart. It's also unclear if the Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter edition will have the same specifications as the standard model.

Realme 16 Pro 5G

Realme 16 Pro 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium Design
  • Bright AMOLED display
  • Great Battery Life
  • Decent performance
  • Bad
  • No Telephoto lens
  • Bloatware heavy
Read detailed Realme 16 Pro 5G review
Display 6.75-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Max
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 7,000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,272x2,772 pixels
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Further reading: Realme, Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
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Flipkart Teases Realme and Harry Potter Collaboration as Themed Realme 16 Pro With New Design Leaks
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