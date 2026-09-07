Flipkart has begun teasing a new Realme device with a Harry Potter theme on its website. The teaser banner doesn't explicitly name the handset but offers clues about its collaboration with the fantasy novel. Meanwhile, a tipster briefly revealed a new Realme smartphone. The device was tagged as the Realme 16 Pro, with a leaked render showing its new Harry Potter-themed design. Realme launched its 16 Pro smartphone alongside its 16 Pro+ model in India in January this year.

Flipkart teases Realme Harry Potter Collaboration

Flipkart has put out a banner on its mobile section teasing an upcoming Realme and Harry Potter collaboration. The banner ad doesn't currently link to a landing page, but it shows a stack of vintage brown suitcases on a trolley beside a brick wall. The banner has the Realme logo with the caption “Let the magic begin” along with a “Coming soon” message. At the same time, tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore posted a photo of a new Realme 16 Pro handset with a Harry Potter theme. The post was quickly taken down and is no longer available.

Gizmo China reported the same and managed to grab a photo of the upcoming handset before the leak was taken down. It shows the Realme 16 Pro with a brown argyle-textured rear panel. The photo also shows the Hogwarts Crest with the words “Harry Potter” placed under it. The Realme logo is also visible under the Harry Potter branding. The Harry Potter logo, emblem and frame are all finished in gold.

The Realme 16 Pro was launched in India in January but has received price hikes to keep up with the ongoing memory crisis. The handset is currently priced from Rs. 44,999 in India. The smartphone has a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz screen refresh rate. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Max processor. There's a 200-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. A 50-megapixel front-facing camera handles selfies. The handset is powered by a 7,000 mAh battery with 80W wired charging support.

We will have to wait and see whether the handset in the leak is the same one teased on Flipkart. It's also unclear if the Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter edition will have the same specifications as the standard model.