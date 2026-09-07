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Vivo X500 Pro Max With Dimensity 9600 Pro Chip Crosses 4,000 Single-Core Score on Geekbench

Both the Chinese and global variants of the Vivo X500 Pro Max could be powered by the unannounced MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 7 September 2026 10:49 IST
Vivo X500 Pro Max With Dimensity 9600 Pro Chip Crosses 4,000 Single-Core Score on Geekbench

Vivo X500 Pro is the purported successor to the X300 Pro (pictured)

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Highlights
  • A Chinese Vivo X500 Pro Max model has appeared on the Geekbench site
  • Geekbench testing shows the phone running on Android 17 with 16GB RAM
  • The handset could be powered by Dimensity 9600 Pro chip
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Vivo recently announced the launch date of Android 17-based OriginOS 7 in China, and it is expected to be followed by the introduction of the Vivo X500 series. The lineup, although not officially confirmed, may comprise three models — Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro, and Vivo X500 Pro Max. Ahead of its anticipated debut, the Chinese variant of the purported Vivo X500 Pro Max has surfaced on a benchmarking site, revealing performance scores significantly higher than those of its global counterpart.

Vivo X500 Pro Max Geekbench Listing

An unannounced Vivo smartphone carrying the model number V2602DA has been spotted on Geekbench. While the listing does not reveal the purported handset's moniker, previous certification listings have linked this model number to the Chinese variant of the Vivo X500 Pro Max. For comparison, the global variant of X500 Pro Max allegedly carries the model number Vivo V2610.

According to the benchmarking site, the purported handset is powered by an MT6995(ENG) chipset, which is believed to correspond to an unreleased MediaTek processor. This is likely to be introduced as the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro.

The SoC appears to have an ARMv8 octa-core architecture comprising three different core clusters, including two cores operating at 4.55 GHz, three cores capped at 4.35GHz, and three cores operating at the base 3.10GHz frequency. This configuration aligns with previous leaks, which suggested that the purported MediaTek flagship could use two "Canyon" cores, three "Gelas-B" cores, and three "Gelas" cores.

The purported could be paired with approximately 14.95GB of RAM, which could then be marketed as 16GB of memory. The handset is listed as running Android 17, and the SoC may be paired with the Mali-G2-Ultra-NX MC12 GPU.

In the Geekbench 6.7.1 for Android AArch64 benchmarking test, the Vivo X500 Pro Max registered scores of 4,137 (single-core) and 12,751 (multi-core) points, respectively.

These results are considerably higher than those of the purported global Vivo X500 Pro Max spotted on Geekbench previously. The global model was listed with 2,653 points in single-core and 7,516 points in multi-core testing. However, during the Geekbench test, the two prime cores were only found to be operating at a 2.8GHz frequency. This means the benchmark scores were unlikely to represent the chipset's final performance figures.

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Vivo X500 Pro Max

upcoming
Vivo X500 Pro Max

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.85-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 200-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 16
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Further reading: Vivo X500 Pro Max, Vivo X500 Pro Max Specifications, Vivo X500, GeekBench
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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