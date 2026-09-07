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Sony WH-1000XM4C Design, Price, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Expected Launch

The Sony WH-1000XM4C is expected to support Bluetooth 6.0, up from Bluetooth 5.0 on the WH-1000XM4 model.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 7 September 2026 10:55 IST
Sony WH-1000XM4C Design, Price, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Expected Launch

Sony WH-1000XM4 (pictured) was launched back in 2020

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Highlights
  • Sony WH-1000XM4C is expected to launch in three colourways
  • The headphones are tipped to retain 40mm drivers used in the WH-1000XM4
  • The WH-1000XM4C could cost EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 27,300) in Europe
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Sony WH-1000XM4C has appeared in a new set of high-resolution images ahead of its expected launch this month, revealing the design of the rumoured headphones in greater detail. The upcoming model is expected to bring back the familiar look of Sony's popular WH-1000XM4, which was launched in 2020 and later discontinued. The new version is reportedly being positioned as a more affordable option, with some changes to the hardware and features expected to help reduce its price. Sony has yet to confirm the headphones.

Sony WH-1000XM4C Could Launch Soon With Lower Price

The latest images shared by Roland Quandt show the WH-1000XM4C from multiple angles. The headphones retain the original model's foldable over-ear design and weigh 253g. They are expected to come in black, platinum silver and a new lavender finish. The left earcup lacks the NFC logo seen on the original WH-1000XM4, suggesting NFC pairing has been removed. The headphones are expected to retain the 3.5mm headphone jack and USB Type-C port.

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The Sony WH-1000XM4C is expected to support Bluetooth 6.0, up from Bluetooth 5.0 on the original model. It will also feature active noise cancellation, though details about its performance are not yet available. The headphones are tipped to retain 40mm drivers and a 4Hz to 40kHz frequency response.

Battery life on the Sony WH-1000XM4C is expected to reach 27 hours with ANC enabled and 34 hours with ANC disabled. The original WH-1000XM4 offered up to 30 hours with ANC and 38 hours without it. The headset could also come with a simpler grey carrying case and fewer accessories than the original model.

Sony WH 1000XM4C Roland quandt inline Sony WH-1000XM4C

Sony WH-1000XM4C may come with a carrying case
Photo Credit: Bluesky/@rquandt.bsky.social

 

The Sony WH-1000XM4C will reportedly cost EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 27,300) in the Eurozone and GBP 219 (roughly Rs. 27,900) in the UK. By comparison, the existing WH-1000XM4 launched in Europe at EUR 379 (roughly Rs. 41,600), putting the rumoured new version roughly EUR 130 (roughly Rs. 14,300) cheaper at launch.

Sony launched the WH-1000XM4 in 2020 and later discontinued the model. The WH-1000XM4C is expected to offer a similar design and ANC at a lower price, putting it in competition with more affordable models from Bose and other brands. The company has not yet confirmed the WH-1000XM4C. Its price, specifications and availability remain unconfirmed, although previous reports suggest a September 7 launch.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Familiar, comfortable design and fit
  • Good app, useful features
  • Speak-to-chat and hear-through modes work well
  • Detailed, engaging, fun sound
  • Superb noise cancellation
  • Bad
  • No Qualcomm aptX codec support
Read detailed Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones review
Headphone Type Over-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity Wireless
Type Headphones
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Further reading: Sony, Sony WH-1000XM4C, Sony WH-1000XM4
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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