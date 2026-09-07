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Tim Cook Will Not Appear in Apple's 'Surprise and Shine' Event Video: Mark Gurman

Tim Cook is reportedly set to move into the role of chairman of Apple's board of directors, following a roughly 15-year tenure as the CEO

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 7 September 2026 13:12 IST
Tim Cook Will Not Appear in Apple's 'Surprise and Shine' Event Video: Mark Gurman

Photo Credit: Reuters

Cook is moving out of his office in Section 7 of Apple Park

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Highlights
  • John Ternus took over as Apple's new CEO on September 1
  • Cook will receive a base salary of $2 million for next year
  • The ‘Surprise and Shine' event is scheduled for September 9
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Apple recently underwent a major management overhaul, and John Ternus took charge as the new CEO of the Cupertino-based brand, replacing Tim Cook. As Apple manages its transition from Tim Cook to John Ternus, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman opines that the upcoming product launch will mark a shift in who represents the brand on stage. Cook is set to move into the role of chairman of Apple's board of directors and is unlikely to take part in the event video. Apple is believed to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro series alongside its first foldable phone at the ‘Surprise and Shine' event scheduled for September 9.

Tim Cook Will Not Be in the Event Video 

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, in his latest weekly Power On newsletter, said that Tim Cook will not take part in the iPhone event video. Gurman, citing unnamed sources, states that Cook is expected to attend Apple's event screening on September 9 from the VIP section. "Cook will be in attendance in the VIP section for the Apple event screening next Wednesday, but he will not be in the event video itself", he said.

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This move would allow Apple to put the spotlight on Ternus as the company's new chief executive. The company is expected to present Ternus as the face of its upcoming products and the long-rumoured foldable iPhone, which is expected to be unveiled next week.

Ternus, who worked as Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering at Apple, is likely to take centre stage for Apple's ‘Surprise and Shine' event. Gurman said that

Gurman notes that Cook is set to move into the role of chairman of Apple's board of directors, following a roughly 15-year tenure as the CEO. He is said to play a crucial role in the company's dealings with the White House and Beijing, and its handling of the memory shortage.

Cook is moving out of his office in Section 7 of Apple Park and handing the space over to the new CEO. The executive chairman is getting a new office at Apple's campus. The report claims that Cook will receive a base salary of $2 million (roughly Rs. 18 crore) and stock units of $45 million (roughly Rs. 4.25 billion) next year. 

John Ternus took over as Apple's new CEO on September 1. He is expected to make his keynote debut at Apple Park on September 9 to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro series and Apple's first book-style foldable, the iPhone Ultra. The Apple Watch Series 12 and AirPods 5 are also expected to be released at the same event.

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Further reading: Tim Cook, Apple, John Ternus, Apple Surprise and Shine, Surprise and Shine
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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