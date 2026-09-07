Oppo Find X10 is expected to be launched in China this month, succeeding the Find X9 lineup. Unlike last year, this year's lineup is said to include three models, namely the Oppo Find X10, Find X10 Pro, and Find X10 Pro Max. The standard and Pro Max models were recently spotted on a certification website in India, seemingly confirming their imminent arrival in the country. Now, the two phones have been listed on a benchmarking platform, revealing their key specifications and features, including chipset, RAM, OS, and performance. Both handsets could be powered by different MediaTek Dimensity 9000 series chipsets.

Oppo Find X10, Find X10 Pro Max Specifications, Features (Expected)

Two unspecified Oppo smartphones have been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking platform with the model numbers PMW110 and PMX110. According to a Gizmochina report, the model numbers belong to the Oppo Find X10 and Find X10 Pro Max, respectively. However, it is worth noting that the tech firm has yet to confirm the names of the rumoured Find series smartphones.

As per the listing, the purported Oppo Find X10 will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek MT6993 chipset, which is said to be the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC that also powers its predecessor. Moreover, the handset appeared with the Mali G1 Ultra GPU. Its chipset is shown to feature four efficiency cores clocked at 2.7GHz, three performance cores clocked at 3.5GHz, and a prime core, delivering a peak clock speed of 4.21GHz. The phone is listed with Android 17 and 16GB of RAM. It managed to score 3,380 and 9,792 points in Geekbench's single-core and multi-core performance tests, respectively.

On the other hand, the purported Oppo Find X10 Pro Max appeared with the MediaTek MT6995 chipset, which could be the unreleased MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro SoC, featuring three efficiency cores clocked at 3.1GHz, three performance cores clocked at 4.35GHz, and two prime cores, delivering a peak clock speed of 4.55GHz. It appeared with the same OS and RAM as the standard model. The phone scored 3,691 and 11,093 points in the single-core and multi-core performance tests, respectively.

This comes shortly after the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max appeared in leaked renders, revealing the upcoming phone's design and colourways. Apart from this, the Oppo Find X10 and Oppo Find X10 Pro Max have previously been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) database with the model numbers CPH2911 and CPH2913, respectively. The early listing suggests that the two flagship handsets could launch in India soon.

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