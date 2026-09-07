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OnePlus N6 Lite to Launch in India This Month as the Firm’s Most Affordable Handset, Tipster Claims

OnePlus N6x is currently the tech firm’s most affordable handset in the country.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 7 September 2026 13:13 IST
OnePlus N6 Lite to Launch in India This Month as the Firm’s Most Affordable Handset, Tipster Claims

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus N6x features a 5-megapixel selfie camera

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Highlights
  • OnePlus N6 Lite will reportedly feature 4GB of RAM
  • OnePlus N6 Lite specifications remain under wraps
  • OnePlus has yet to confirm the launch of the phone
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OnePlus N6x was launched in India at the end of July as the tech firm's most affordable smartphone in the country. Now, the company is said to be preparing to expand the N6 lineup with one more handset, which could replace the OnePlus N6x as its most affordable offering in India. Rumoured to be marketed as the OnePlus N6 Lite, the new phone is said to launch in the country later this month. Recently, a report highlighted that the smartphone maker is preparing to launch a 4G phone exclusively in the country, which could be its last handset to arrive in India this year.

OnePlus N6 Lite Tipped to Launch in India at the End of September

On Monday, in a post on X, tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) claimed that the tech firm is planning to launch the OnePlus N6 Lite in India at the end of this month. The phone is said to be its most affordable phone in the country yet. The rumoured N6 series smartphone will be launched with 4GB of RAM, the leaker said in a reply under the X post. Other details about the upcoming phone remain under wraps.

This comes shortly after a report highlighted that OnePlus is preparing to launch a 4G smartphone in India in September. The handset is also said to arrive as a budget model. It will reportedly launch exclusively in the country. Moreover, the phone could be the last OnePlus handset to launch in the country this year.

If the above-mentioned details are true, the OnePlus N6 Lite could be priced below the OnePlus N6x, which was launched in India on July 31 at a starting price of Rs. 18,999 for the base variant featuring 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, going all the way up to Rs. 20,999 for the top-of-the-line 4GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. To recap, it sports a 6.8-inch HD+ (720 x 1,570 pixels) LCD screen, with up to a 120Hz refresh rate, 254 ppi pixel density, and up to 900 nits peak brightness.

The OnePlus N6x is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex chipset. It features a 13-megapixel camera on the back with an f/2.2 aperture, along with a 5-megapixel camera on the front for selfies. The phone packs a 7,000mAh battery with support for 15W wired fast charging.

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Further reading: OnePlus N6 Lite, OnePlus, OnePlus N6 Lite Price in India, OnePlus N6 Lite India Launch, OnePlus N6 Lite Specifications, OnePlus N6x
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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OnePlus N6 Lite to Launch in India This Month as the Firm’s Most Affordable Handset, Tipster Claims
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