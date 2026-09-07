OnePlus N6x was launched in India at the end of July as the tech firm's most affordable smartphone in the country. Now, the company is said to be preparing to expand the N6 lineup with one more handset, which could replace the OnePlus N6x as its most affordable offering in India. Rumoured to be marketed as the OnePlus N6 Lite, the new phone is said to launch in the country later this month. Recently, a report highlighted that the smartphone maker is preparing to launch a 4G phone exclusively in the country, which could be its last handset to arrive in India this year.

OnePlus N6 Lite Tipped to Launch in India at the End of September

On Monday, in a post on X, tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) claimed that the tech firm is planning to launch the OnePlus N6 Lite in India at the end of this month. The phone is said to be its most affordable phone in the country yet. The rumoured N6 series smartphone will be launched with 4GB of RAM, the leaker said in a reply under the X post. Other details about the upcoming phone remain under wraps.

EXCLUSIVE: OnePlus is preparing to launch its most affordable smartphone yet in India.



The OnePlus N6 Lite is expected to launch by the end of this month, according to what I'm hearing.



More details soon. 👀 — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) September 7, 2026

This comes shortly after a report highlighted that OnePlus is preparing to launch a 4G smartphone in India in September. The handset is also said to arrive as a budget model. It will reportedly launch exclusively in the country. Moreover, the phone could be the last OnePlus handset to launch in the country this year.

If the above-mentioned details are true, the OnePlus N6 Lite could be priced below the OnePlus N6x, which was launched in India on July 31 at a starting price of Rs. 18,999 for the base variant featuring 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, going all the way up to Rs. 20,999 for the top-of-the-line 4GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. To recap, it sports a 6.8-inch HD+ (720 x 1,570 pixels) LCD screen, with up to a 120Hz refresh rate, 254 ppi pixel density, and up to 900 nits peak brightness.

The OnePlus N6x is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex chipset. It features a 13-megapixel camera on the back with an f/2.2 aperture, along with a 5-megapixel camera on the front for selfies. The phone packs a 7,000mAh battery with support for 15W wired fast charging.