Samsung Galaxy A18 is said to be in the works as a successor to last year's Galaxy A17. Samsung is yet to confirm its launch date, but ahead of it, the design, specifications and possible pricing have leaked online. The newly leaked renders show that Samsung will stick with a familiar design language for the upcoming Galaxy A series phone. The Galaxy A18 4G is tipped to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display. It could run on a MediaTek Helio G99 processor.

Samsung Galaxy A18 4G Price (Expected)

Androidheadlines shared alleged renders, pricing and specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A18 4G. It will reportedly start at EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 32,000). If this leak is accurate, the new phone will be a substantial upgrade over the Galaxy A17 4G, which launched at a starting price of EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 21,000).

In India, the Galaxy A17 5G was priced at Rs. 18,999 for the base model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Photo Credit: Androidheadlines

The leak shows the Galaxy A18 4G in Black, Light Blue and Silver colour options. The display features a waterdrop-style notch with the selfie camera right in the middle. The screen has noticeable bezels. The handset features a vertically arranged triple camera setup on the rear alongside the LED flash. The right edge appears to have a slightly raised section featuring the power button and volume rockers. The overall design appears to follow the existing Galaxy A17 4G.

Samsung Galaxy A18 4G Specifications (Expected)

The Galaxy A18 4G is rumoured to come with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The display is said to have Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It could run on a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM.

Samsung will reportedly launch the Galaxy A18 4G with either 128GB or 256GB onboard storage. The onboard storage could support microSD expansion of up to 2TB. It could feature a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W wired charging. It is likely to have an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance.

The Galaxy A18 4G is tipped to feature a triple rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel primary rear camera, a 5-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. It could offer Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity options. It is said to measure 164.4x77.9x7.7mm and weigh 193 grams.