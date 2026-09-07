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The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Direct and Nintendo Direct Announced for This Week

The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Direct will bring an update on The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake, Nintendo has confirmed.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 7 September 2026 11:26 IST
The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Direct and Nintendo Direct Announced for This Week

Photo Credit: Nintendo

Nintendo Direct will be broadcast on September 9

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Highlights
  • The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Direct will be 30 minutes long
  • Nintendo Direct is confirmed to be 45 minutes long
  • Nintendo will share an update on The Legend of Zelda movie
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Nintendo is hosting two Direct showcases this week, including a dedicated presentation for The Legend of Zelda. The Japanese company announced Friday that The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Direct will be broadcast on September 8, with a Nintendo Direct to follow on September 9.

The Legend of Zelda Direct broadcast marking the 40th anniversary of the franchise will be broadcast on Nintendo's YouTube channel on Tuesday, September 8 at 7am PT (7.30pm IST in India). The show will be approximately 30 minutes long.

Just a day later, the next Nintendo Direct will air at the same time (September 9 at 7am PT), bringing approximately 45 minutes of announcements and updates on games coming to Nintendo Switch 2.

What to Expect from Direct Showcases

The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Direct will surely bring an update on The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake, which was revealed at Nintendo Direct in June. The game is set to launch on Nintendo Switch 2 this year. A release date could be confirmed at the broadcast this week.

Nintendo could also tease the next mainline Legend of Zelda title, along with an update on The Legend of Zelda live-action film, which will be released in theatres in 2027.

“We will share initiatives related to the 40th anniversary of The Legend of Zelda beyond games, as well as details on the Nintendo Switch 2 software ‘The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time',” Nintendo confirmed on Monday.

Then, at Nintendo Direct on September 9, Nintendo will likely share updates on upcoming first- and third-party games on Nintendo Switch 2. Games coming to the Switch platform this year will likely get new looks. This includes Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave, which releases on Switch 2 on September 17, as well as Nintendo Switch Sports Resort, set to launch on October 22.

An update on FromSoftware's Switch 2 exclusive, The Duskbloods, is also expected. The multiplayer action-RPG held its closed network playtest last month and is set to arrive sometime this year. The game's release date could be confirmed at Nintendo Direct.

According to leaker Malo932 (via CentroLeaks), a new Super Smash Bros. game is in development and could be shown at Nintendo Direct. Nintendo is also tipped to be working on a new Nintendogs title and a Mario Kart World DLC, reportedly coming in 2027.

The leaks also point to a new Star Fox Adventures game in the works, alongside a 3D follow-up to Super Mario Odyssey. A new Wario World and new 2D Metroid title are also said to be in the works, with launch planned for next year. Nintendo has not confirmed these titles.

Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave

upcoming
Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre RPG
Platform Nintendo Switch 2
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 12+
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Further reading: Nintendo Direct, The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Direct, The Legend of Zelda, Zelda Direct, Nintendo
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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