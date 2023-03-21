iQoo Z7x equipped with Snapdragon 695 5G chipset has been launched in China. The new Z-series handset from the Vivo sub-brand comes in three colour options and three RAM and storage configurations. The iQoo Z7x is backed by a 6,000mAh battery and supports 80W fast charging. The battery is claimed to offer a standby time of up to 29 days. The iQoo Z7x features a 6.64-inch full-HD+ display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It carries dual rear cameras headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor and flaunts an 8-megapixel selfie sensor.

iQoo Z7x price

The price of the iQoo Z7x has been set at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 15,600) for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone also comes in an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration that is priced at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 16,800), and the top-of-the-line 8GB RAM + 256GB model at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 18,000). It is offered in Light Sea Blue, Infinite Orange, and Space Black (translated from Chinese) colour options.

All variants of iQoo Z7x are currently up for pre-reservations in China and will go on sale starting March 24. Details about the availability of the handset in markets other than China are yet to be revealed.

Meanwhile, the iQoo Z7 5G has been launched in India on Tuesday with a starting price tag of Rs. 18,999 for the 6GB of RAM + 128GB storage variant. The top-end model with the same storage and 8GB RAM is priced at Rs. 19,999.

iQoo Z7x specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) iQoo Z7x runs on Android 13 with OriginOS 3 on top and features a 6.64-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,388 pixels) display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The LCD display offers 91:06 percent screen-to-body ratio and a 1500:1 contrast ratio. Under the hood, it has an octa-core 6nm-based Snapdragon 695 SoC, along with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and Adreno A619 GPU.

The iQoo Z7x has a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 sensor. For selfies and video chats, the handset has a 5-megapixel sensor at the front with f/2.0 aperture. As mentioned, the handset offers up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage that supports expansion up to 1TB via a microSD card.

Connectivity options on the iQoo Z7x include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/AGPS, Beidou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NFC, OTG, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, e-compass, and proximity sensor. The handset also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and supports face recognition.

iQoo has provided a 6,000mAh battery on iQoo Z7x with 80W fast charging support. The battery is said to offer up to 29 hours of standby time on a single charge. The handset measures 164.63x75.80x9.10mm and it weighs about 205 grams.

