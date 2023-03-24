Technology News

iQoo Z7x 5G Tipped to Launch in India in April; Price, Key Specifications Leaked: Report

iQoo Z7x India variant is said to feature a triple rear camera unit.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 24 March 2023 13:57 IST


Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo Z7x is available in Infinite Orange, Light Sea Blue, and Space Black colourways

Highlights
  • iQoo Z7x recently launched in China
  • The India variant is expected to have a 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display
  • It is said to be backed by Snapdragon 695 SoC

iQoo Z7 5G was recently launched in India with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset and up to 8GB of RAM. iQoo also recently launched the Z7x smartphone in China. The phone launched in three colour options and three storage variants with an octa-core 6nm-based Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset. The company is also rumoured to globally launch an iQoo Z7 Pro 5G smartphone soon after its reported Geekbench listing. Now, a new report has suggested a launch timeline for the iQoo Z7x 5G smartphone in India along with its expected price and specifications.

iQoo Z7x price in India (expected)

iQoo Z7x is expected to launch in India in three different RAM and storage configurations like its Chinese counterpart — 6GB RAM + 128GB, 8GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 256GB, according to a 91 Mobiles report.

According to a PriceBaba report, the phone is expected to launch in India in April and will likely be priced between Rs. 14,000 to Rs. 16,000 in the country. The handset is also tipped to arrive in three colour options.

The phone launched in China in Infinite Orange, Light Sea Blue, and Space Black colour variants and was priced starting at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 15,600) for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Meanwhile, the iQoo Z7 5G that recently released in India, is available in Norway Blue and Pacific Night colour options. The lower 6GB of RAM + 128GB storage variant of the smartphone is available at Rs. 18,999, while the 8GB RAM variant is marked at Rs. 19,999.

iQoo Z7x India variant specifications, features (expected)

The iQoo Z7x is expected to feature a 6.63-inch Full HD+ (1,080 x 2,380) IPS LCD display with a 19:9 aspect ratio, and a 120Hz refresh rate, according to the Price Baba report. It adds that the Indian variant will also be powered by an octa-core 6nm-based Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset, like the one on the handset that launched in China, likely along with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and Adreno A619 GPU. The device is expected to run FunTouch OS 13 based on Android 13.

For optics, the report suggests that the iQoo Z7x India variant will sport a dual rear camera unit with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, accompanied by a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The optics unit will also likely include an 8-megapixel front camera.

The Indian variant is also expected to pack a 6,000mAh battery although the report does not mention exact charging speeds. For security, the Indian variant of the iQoo Z7x is expected to come with a side-facing fingerprint scanner.



  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.64-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2388 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQoo Z7x 5G, iQoo Z7x, iQoo Z7, iQoo, iQoo Z7x India launch, iQoo Z7x expected price in India, iQoo Z7x leaked specifications

Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
WhatsApp Short Video Messages Feature for iOS Spotted in Development on Latest Beta: Report
Comment
