iPhone 14, the latest iPhone series that launched in September 2022, has been hugely popular among consumers. Reportedly it is more popular than the iPhone 13 series that launched the year before. When compared, the iPhone 14 models perform better than its predecessors despite using the same chipsets. Both lineups introduced an exclusive new colour option in the subsequent year of their releases. The iPhone 13 Mini was launched in a green variant in March 2022 and the iPhone 14 Plus model was launched in a yellow colour option earlier this month.

According to a report by Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), the iPhone 14 lineup is relatively more in demand than its forerunner, with a 2 percent increase in display orders year on year as of April.

The report also states that revenue from this year's lineup is probably going to be greater as Apple sells more high-end models at the cost of cheaper models. The regular model's sales have decreased by 36 percent, while the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max sales are up 22 percent and 23 percent, respectively.

Display orders for the iPhone 14 Plus are up 59 percent over the iPhone 13 mini, the report adds. Despite this increase, the iPhone 14 Plus remains the least popular option in the iPhone 14 lineup.

An earlier report had suggested that despite iPhone 14 being similar to iPhone 13 models in terms of design, the former has undergone major design overhaul, with enhancements that may not be immediately apparent. The improved performance of the vanilla iPhone 14 model is superior because it is less vulnerable to thermal throttling. Despite both having the same chip, the standard iPhone 14 models outperform the iPhone 13 Pro models in terms of consistency, thanks to an internal readjustment. The iPhone 14's design was drastically altered to include a central aluminium structure that serves as a central structural plane, which promotes constant heat dissipation throughout the entire surface.

iPhone 14 Plus specifications

Apple's iPhone 14 Plus flaunts a 6.7-inch display, is powered by the A15 Bionic chipset and runs iOS 16 out-of-the-box. The phone features a dual rear camera unit including a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. The front selfie camera on the model is a 12-megapixel TrueDepth sensor. Apple does not officially confirm the device's battery specifications, but the Plus model claims to offer a video playback time of up to 26 hours.

iPhone 13 mini specifications

The iPhone 13 mini sports a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, is powered by an A15 Bionic SoC, and features a dual rear camera setup that houses a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor. There's also a 12-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. Apple claims the iPhone 13 mini offers 1.5 hours longer battery life compared to its predecessors without revealing battery capacity.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.