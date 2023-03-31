iQoo Z7x 5G is tipped to launch in India in April. The smartphone launched in China earlier this month with a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC and a 6,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. There have been leaks and reports about the global variant of the iQoo Z7x. A new report suggests that the phone has been spotted on the Geekbench database. The listing hints at some of the key specifications of the purported iQoo handset, some of which reitirates information from previous leaks.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, the iQoo Z7x 5G smartphone was spotted on the Geekbench website with the model number Vivo I2216, that suggests the listing is the Indian variant of the handset. The model reportedly appears with a Geekbench score of 905 in the single-core test and 2,137 in the multi-core test.

The report adds that the iQoo Z7x 5G Indian variant will be powered by Qualcomm's octa-core Snapdragon 695 SoC, like its Chinese counterparts. It is also said to run Android 13 with FunTouchOS 13 on top. The listing shows an 8GB RAM variant of the model, but the report says that there will likely be more variants.

iQoo Z7x price in India (expected)

An earlier report suggested that the iQoo Z7x 5G smartphone will launch in India in three variants - 6GB RAM + 128GB, 8GB RAM + 128GB, and 8GB RAM + 256GB, following in the footsteps of its Chinese variant. The report stated that the smartphone is likely to launch in the country in April and will be priced between Rs. 14,000 to Rs. 16,000.

The 6GB RAM + 128GB variant of the phone is priced at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 15,600) in China. The 8GB RAM + 128GB and the 8GB RAM + 256GB variants are priced at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 16,800) and CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 18,000), respectively.

Like its Chinese counterpart, the Indian variant of the iQoo Z7x 5G is tipped to arrive in Infinite Orange, Light Sea Blue, and Space Black colour options.

iQoo Z7x India variant specifications, features (expected)

The Indian variant of the iQoo Z7x 5G is expected to have a 6.63-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,380) IPS LCD display with a 19:9 aspect ratio, and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to be powered by a 6-nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and Adreno A619 GPU. The phone will reportedly run Android-13-based FunTouchOS 13.

For optics, the iQoo Z7x 5G India variant will reportedly include a dual rear camera unit with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It is also said to feature an 8-megapixel front camera. The handset is also expected to pack a 6,000mAh battery and come equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.