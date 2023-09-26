Itel S23+ was unveiled in India on Tuesday (September 26) as the latest budget-friendly smartphone from the Chinese brand. The new handset sports an AMOLED 3D curved display with a hole punch cutout in the centre. The Itel S23+ is powered by a Unisoc T616 4G SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM. It offers a Memory Fusion technology that allows users to expand the available memory up to 16GB by utilising unused storage. The Itel S23+ flaunts a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired charging support. The handset will go directly against the newly launched Lava Blaze Pro 5G, Infinix Hot 30 5G and Moto G52 in India among others.

Itel S23+ price in India, availability

The newly launched Itel S23+ is priced at Rs. 13,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. It is offered in Elemental Blue and Lake Cyan colour options. Availability details of the new handset are not known at this moment.

Itel S23+ was unveiled in select global markets earlier this month with a price tag of NGN 148,000 (roughly Rs. 15,800).

Itel S23+ specifications

The dual SIM Itel S23+ runs on Android 13-based Itel OS 13 and features a 6.78-inch full HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED curved display with 500 nits of peak brightness, 99 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, and 93 percent ultra-high screen-to-body ratio. The screen has a hole punch cutout for housing the selfie camera and it has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone is powered by a 12nm Unisoc T616 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage. With the Dynamic RAM Expansion technology, users can allocate up to 8GB of the phone's storage into RAM to improve performance.

For optics, the Itel S23+ has an AI-backed dual rear camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel sensor with an f/1.6 aperture. For selfies and video calls, it houses a 32-megapixel sensor on the front. It packs 256GB of onboard storage.

Connectivity options on the device include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 4G, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port. It is equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The Itel S23+ carries a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W wired charging.

