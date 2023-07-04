Technology News

Itel P40+ With 7,000mAh Battery, Unisoc T606 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Itel P40+ is offered in Force Black and Ice Cyan shades.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 July 2023 09:47 IST
Itel P40+ With 7,000mAh Battery, Unisoc T606 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Itel

Itel P40+ carries a 13-megapixel dual rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Itel P40+ is offered in Force Black and Ice Cyan shades
  • The new Itel handset will go on sale via Amazon
  • Itel P40+ runs on Android 12

Itel P40+ was unveiled in India on Monday as the latest budget-friendly offering from the Chinese smartphone brand. The new handset sports an LCD display with a hole punch cutout and features a 13-megapixel dual rear camera unit. The Itel P40+ runs on a Unisoc T606 SoC, along with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. Like the company's recently launched handsets, the Itel P40+ also offers support for the Memory Fusion technology to expand the onboard memory by utilising unused storage. The most notable hardware specification of the Itel P40+ is its large 7,000mAh battery which is claimed to deliver up to 41 hours of talk time with a single charge.

Itel P40+ price in India, availability

Itel P40+ price in India is set at Rs. 8,099 for the sole 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It is offered in Force Black and Ice Cyan colour options.

The new Itel handset will go on sale via Amazon starting July 11. The e-commerce platform is offering a 10 percent discount while purchasing the Itel P40+ using ICICI Bank cards and SBI cards.

Itel P40+ specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Itel P40+ runs on Android 12 and features a 6.8-inch HD+ (720 x 1,640 pixels) IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The display has a hole punch cutout for housing the selfie camera. Under the hood, it has an octa-core Unisoc T606 SoC, paired with up to 4GB of RAM. The inbuilt RAM can be virtually expanded (up to 8GB) using the additional unused storage for improved performance.

For photos and videos, Itel P40+ carries an AI-backed 13-megapixel dual rear camera setup with rear flash. For selfies and video calls, it has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. It features 128GB of onboard storage as well.

The Itel P40+ offers face unlock support and is equipped with a fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. Connectivity options on the device include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 4G, a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port.

Itel has equipped the handset with a 7,000mAh battery supports 18W fast charging. The battery on the Itel P40+ is claimed to deliver up to 18 days of standby time, up to 72 hours of music playback and a maximum 41 hours of talk time with a single charge.

From the Nothing Phone 2 to the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, several new smartphones are expected to make their debeut in July. We discuss all of the most exciting smartphones coming this month and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Itel P40+

Itel P40+

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Unisoc T606
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 720x1640 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Itel P40 Plus, Itel P40 Plus Price in India, Itel P40 Plus Specifications, Itel
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Meta to Launch Threads App on July 6 as Twitter Restricts Access to Users
Itel P40+ With 7,000mAh Battery, Unisoc T606 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series Will Be Launched in India on This Date
  2. Nothing Phone 2 Camera Module Design Leaks Ahead of Debut: See Image
  3. Jio Bharat Phones to Launch at Rs. 999; Beta Trial to Begin From July 7
  4. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series India Price Tipped Ahead of Launch: Check Here
  5. Samsung Confirms Launch of Galaxy S21 FE With Snapdragon 888 SoC in India
  6. Nothing Phone 2 Will Bring These Useful Upgrades to the Glyph Interface
  7. Samsung Galaxy M34 5G Price in India Leaked: This Is How Much It May Cost
  8. Here's When Meta Will Launch Its New Threads App to Compete With Twitter
  9. Chandrayaan-3 Launch: Everything You Need to Know About the Lunar Mission
  10. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Razr 40 Flip Phones Debut in India: Check Price
#Latest Stories
  1. UN to Hold ‘AI for Good Global Summit’, Will Bring Experts From Microsoft, Amazon to Discuss AI Framework
  2. Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin, Ether See Minor Profits Despite Market Remaining Lacklustre Overall
  3. Nothing Phone 2 Design Revealed on YouTube, Notable Glyph Interface Upgrades Include Uber, Zomato Support
  4. EU Antitrust Body to Announce Decision on Adobe, Figma $20 Billion Deal on August 7
  5. Itel P40+ With 7,000mAh Battery, Unisoc T606 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Meta to Launch Threads App on July 6 as Twitter Restricts Access to Users
  7. Twitter 'Relaunches' TweetDeck, Set to Limit Access to Twitter Blue Subscribers by August
  8. Microsoft Likely to Face EU Antitrust Investigation in Coming Months
  9. Tesla's Plug Made Compulsory in Kentucky for EV Charging Companies
  10. Apple Urges US Court to Undo Antitrust Order on App Store in Epic Games Case
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.