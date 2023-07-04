Itel P40+ was unveiled in India on Monday as the latest budget-friendly offering from the Chinese smartphone brand. The new handset sports an LCD display with a hole punch cutout and features a 13-megapixel dual rear camera unit. The Itel P40+ runs on a Unisoc T606 SoC, along with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. Like the company's recently launched handsets, the Itel P40+ also offers support for the Memory Fusion technology to expand the onboard memory by utilising unused storage. The most notable hardware specification of the Itel P40+ is its large 7,000mAh battery which is claimed to deliver up to 41 hours of talk time with a single charge.

Itel P40+ price in India, availability

Itel P40+ price in India is set at Rs. 8,099 for the sole 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It is offered in Force Black and Ice Cyan colour options.

The new Itel handset will go on sale via Amazon starting July 11. The e-commerce platform is offering a 10 percent discount while purchasing the Itel P40+ using ICICI Bank cards and SBI cards.

Itel P40+ specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Itel P40+ runs on Android 12 and features a 6.8-inch HD+ (720 x 1,640 pixels) IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The display has a hole punch cutout for housing the selfie camera. Under the hood, it has an octa-core Unisoc T606 SoC, paired with up to 4GB of RAM. The inbuilt RAM can be virtually expanded (up to 8GB) using the additional unused storage for improved performance.

For photos and videos, Itel P40+ carries an AI-backed 13-megapixel dual rear camera setup with rear flash. For selfies and video calls, it has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. It features 128GB of onboard storage as well.

The Itel P40+ offers face unlock support and is equipped with a fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. Connectivity options on the device include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 4G, a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port.

Itel has equipped the handset with a 7,000mAh battery supports 18W fast charging. The battery on the Itel P40+ is claimed to deliver up to 18 days of standby time, up to 72 hours of music playback and a maximum 41 hours of talk time with a single charge.

