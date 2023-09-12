Technology News

Itel S23+ With 6.78-Inch AMOLED Display, 8GB RAM Launched: Specifications, Features

Itel S23+ has been unveiled as the company’s first premium curved-screen smartphone.

Itel S23+ With 6.78-Inch AMOLED Display, 8GB RAM Launched: Specifications, Features

Itel S23+’s price and availability are yet to be revealed

Highlights
  • Itel S23+ packs a 50-megapixel primary sensor
  • The handset is powered by a Unisoc T616 SoC
  • Itel S23+ is equipped with a 5000mAh battery

Itel S23+ has recently been unveiled in Ethiopia. The latest offering from the smartphone manufacturer comes with a 6.78-inch Full HD+ AMOLED curved display. It is reportedly powered by a Unisoc T616 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. The handset also utilises the ROM to virtually expand the RAM up to 8GB. It comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W charging support.

Itel is yet to reveal the price and availability for the Itel S23+. The newly launched will reportedly be available in sole 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option. The handset comes pre-installed with Android 13-based itelOS V13.0.0 out-of-the-box. It is launched as the company's first premium curved-screen smartphone.

Itel S23+ specifications

According to Itel, the Itel S23+ sports a 6.78-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with 93 percent ultra-high screen-to-body ratio. The display comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. According to a press release shared by Addis Insight, the new smartphone is powered by a 12 nm Unisoc T616 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The Itel S23+ also supports virtual RAM technology that allows users to expand the RAM by up to 8GB. It packs up to 256GB of onboard storage.

For photos and videos, the Itel S23+ sports a dual rear camera setup along with an LED flash comprising a 50-megapixel sensor. For selfies and video calls, it houses a 32-megapixel sensor on the front. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. The Itel S23+ packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W wired charging.

The handset will join the Itel S23 which was unveiled earlier this year in India. The latter comes with a Unisoc T606 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. It sports a 6.6-inch HD+ (720 x 1,612 pixels) IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. 

From the launch of the Infinix GT 10 Pro to Amazon's latest mega-sale, we discuss the most noteworthy technology news events of the week on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
