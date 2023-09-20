Itel S23+ is all set to hit the Indian market soon, the brand owned by China's Transsion Holdings confirmed on Wednesday. The handset is teased to debut in the Rs. 15,000 price segment in the country and will pack an AMOLED 3D curved display. The Itel S23+ was recently unveiled in select global markets. It runs on a Unisoc T616 4G SoC and is equipped with up to 8GB of RAM and allows users to expand the available memory by utilising unused storage. The Itel S23+ packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired charging support.

Through a press release, Itel has announced the Itel S23+ will launch in India soon. It is confirmed to be priced under Rs. 15,000. It is teased to come with a 6.78-inch full-HD+ 3D Curved AMOLED screen. However, the exact launch date of the smartphone is yet to be announced by the company.

The Itel S23+ is currently up for sale in select global markets with a price tag of NGN 148,000 (roughly Rs. 15,800) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. It is available in Lake Cyan and Elemental Blue colour options.

Itel S23+ specifications

The global variant of Itel S23+ runs on Android 13-based Itel OS 13 and features a 6.78-inch full HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 500 nits of peak brightness and 93 percent ultra-high screen-to-body ratio. The screen has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The smartphone is powered by a 12nm Unisoc T616 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage. With the virtual RAM technology, the available memory can be expanded up to 16GB.

For optics, the Itel S23+ sports a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel sensor. For selfies and video calls, it houses a 32-megapixel sensor on the front. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. The Itel S23+ packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W wired charging.

