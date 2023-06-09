Itel S23 was launched in India on Friday as a budget-friendly offering from the Chinese smartphone manufacturer. The latest Itel S series handset comes in two distinct colour options and the phone's display has a waterdrop-style notch. It is powered by a Unisoc T606 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. With the Memory Fusion technology, the onboard memory of the handset can be virtually expanded up to 16GB utilising unused additional storage. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that is said to deliver up to 15 hours of playback time with a single charge.

Itel S23 price in India, availability

Itel S23 price in India is set at Rs. 8,799 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and it will go on sale exclusively via Amazon starting June 14. The pricing of the 4GB + 128GB variant is yet to be revealed by the company, and the handset is confirmed to be available for purchase via retail outlets.

The newly launched Itel S23 is offered in Mystery White and Starry Black colour options.

Itel S23 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Itel S23 runs on Android 12 and sports a 6.6-inch HD+ (720 x 1,612 pixels) IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The display comes with a waterdrop-style notch that houses the selfie camera. The new smartphone has a colour-changing panel that will change the white shade of the exterior to pink while exposed to sunlight or UV light.

Under the hood, it is powered by an octa-core 12nm Unisoc T606 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The Itel S23 features the company's Memory Fusion technology to utilise unused storage as virtual RAM. With this feature, the onboard memory can be expanded up to 16GB.

For photos and videos, the Itel S23 sports an dual rear camera setup with LED flash that includes a 50-megapixel sensor. For selfies and video calls, it has an 8-megapixel sensor. Further, the handset is equipped with 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage, that supports expansion up to 1TB. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication. The smartphone is also claimed to offer a facial recognition feature.

The Itel S23 packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W wired charging and it is claimed to deliver up to 15 hours of battery life on a single charge.

