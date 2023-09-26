Technology News

Xiaomi has not revealed the dates for the sale yet, however smartphones such as the Redmi Note 13 series could be offered at discounted price.

Written by Richa Sharma | Updated: 26 September 2023
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Diwali With Mi 2023 sale's shared teaser has hinted at smart exchange offers on 5G ready smartphones

Highlights
  • Diwali With Mi Sale 2023 is likely to start early next month
  • Some of the recently launched Mi products could go on sale
  • Interested buyers could unlock new surprises every day
Xiaomi has announced its upcoming Diwali With Mi Sale 2023 online as the festive season is approaching. From exciting offers and deals to coupon discounts on smartphones, tablets and other devices, the Diwali With Mi has something in store for every interested buyer. The sale may be scheduled around the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 and the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023, both of which are expected to take place in the first half of October. 

Xiaomi has not revealed the dates for the sale yet. However, smartphones such as the Redmi Note 13 series and tablets like Redmi Pad SE could be offered at discounted prices at the Diwali With Mi 2023 sale. The shared teaser on the company's page has hinted at smart exchange offers on 5G-ready smartphones at the upcoming sale. 

Interested buyers could also unlock new surprises every day, along with winning rewards through the game lounge. The company will also offer freebies to buyers for sharing and inviting friends and family to participate in the Diwali With Mi sale. 

While the company has not announced which products may go on sale at the upcoming festival, it may list the recently launched Redmi Note 13 series — the Redmi Note 13 Pro and Redmi Note 13 Pro+, along with the base model, Redmi A2+, Redmi K60 Ultra, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, Redmi 12 5G, among other smartphones at the festive discount. 

Moreover, some recently launched Mi products could also go on sale. From smartphones to home appliances to smartwatches and TV sticks, Xiaomi is expected to offer great discounts on most gadgets at this year's Diwali With Mi edition. Interested buyers could watch out for this space on Gadgets 360 to learn more about the upcoming discounts and deals.

From the launch of the Infinix GT 10 Pro to Amazon's latest mega-sale, we discuss the most noteworthy technology news events of the week on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Redmi Pad SE

Redmi Pad SE

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 11.00-inch
Processor Snapdragon 680 Mobile Platform
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Resolution 1920x1200 pixels
RAM 4GB
OS Android 13
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 8000mAh
Redmi K60 Ultra

Redmi K60 Ultra

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9200+
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2712x1220 pixels
Further reading: Xiaomi, Diwali With Mi, Diwali With Mi Sale 2023, Diwali with Mi Sale, Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma has joined Gadgets 360 as a Chief Sub-Editor in 2022. She has previously worked as an Entertainment journalist, covering Hollywood news. At Gadgets 360, she tracks news updates, edit articles and write copies for tech and science.
