Xiaomi has announced its upcoming Diwali With Mi Sale 2023 online as the festive season is approaching. From exciting offers and deals to coupon discounts on smartphones, tablets and other devices, the Diwali With Mi has something in store for every interested buyer. The sale may be scheduled around the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 and the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023, both of which are expected to take place in the first half of October.

Xiaomi has not revealed the dates for the sale yet. However, smartphones such as the Redmi Note 13 series and tablets like Redmi Pad SE could be offered at discounted prices at the Diwali With Mi 2023 sale. The shared teaser on the company's page has hinted at smart exchange offers on 5G-ready smartphones at the upcoming sale.

Interested buyers could also unlock new surprises every day, along with winning rewards through the game lounge. The company will also offer freebies to buyers for sharing and inviting friends and family to participate in the Diwali With Mi sale.

While the company has not announced which products may go on sale at the upcoming festival, it may list the recently launched Redmi Note 13 series — the Redmi Note 13 Pro and Redmi Note 13 Pro+, along with the base model, Redmi A2+, Redmi K60 Ultra, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, Redmi 12 5G, among other smartphones at the festive discount.

Moreover, some recently launched Mi products could also go on sale. From smartphones to home appliances to smartwatches and TV sticks, Xiaomi is expected to offer great discounts on most gadgets at this year's Diwali With Mi edition. Interested buyers could watch out for this space on Gadgets 360 to learn more about the upcoming discounts and deals.

