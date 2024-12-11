Technology News
Lava O3 Pro Price in India, Design, Specifications Revealed Via Amazon Listing

Lava O3 Pro carries a 50-megapixel main camera sensor.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 December 2024 17:44 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

Lava O3 Pro is listed in black, purple and white shades

Highlights
  • Lava O3 Pro sports a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate
  • The handset is said to run on Android 14
  • The Lava O3 Pro is listed in a 4GB + 128GB configuration
Lava O3 Pro may seen an India launch soon as the phone has been spotted on Amazon. Lava O3 was introduced in India in September of this year. The company has yet to officially announce the launch of the Pro version. However, the Amazon listing reveals the design, colour options, features as well as the price of the handset. Notably, Lava is set to unveil the Lava Blaze Duo handset in the country on December 16. The Blaze Duo will include a secondary display at the back.

Lava O3 Pro Price in India, Colour Options

Lava O3 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 6,999 for the 4GB + 128GB option, according to an Amazon listing. The product page shows the handset listed with an MRP of Rs. 8,399, with a "limited-time" discount banner. 

The handset is offered in Glossy Black, Glossy Purple, and Glossy White colour options. The listing shows that the phone will be "available to ship in 1-2 days." This suggests that the phone may launch in India by the end of this week.

However, since Lava has yet to officially announce the arrival of the Lava O3 Pro, this could be an accidental listing. Readers are advised to take all details with a pinch of salt until further confirmation.

Lava O3 Pro Specifications, Features

As per the listing, the Lava O3 Pro sports a 6.56-inch HD+ (720 X 1,600 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T606 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. The phone is expected to be available in a 64GB option as well and it is said to support an additional 4GB virtual RAM expansion. The handset runs on Android 14, according to the listing.

Promotional banners on the Amazon product page suggest that the Lava O3 Pro carries a 50-megapixel primary rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. It is said to house a 5,000mAh lithium-polymer battery. Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi, GPS, a 3.5mm jack, and a USB Type-C port. For security, it gets support for the face unlock feature and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset is claimed to measure 164 x 76 x 8mm in size and weigh 201g. 

Realme Neo 7 With 7,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
