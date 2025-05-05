Technology News
iQOO Neo 10 Set to Launch in India Soon; Design Teased Ahead of Debut

iQOO Neo 10 was launched in China in November 2024 alongside a Pro variant.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 May 2025 18:32 IST
iQOO Neo 10 Set to Launch in India Soon; Design Teased Ahead of Debut

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO Neo 10 is teased to get a squircle rear camera module

Highlights
  • iQOO Neo 10 is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC in China
  • The handset has a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit
  • The iQOO Neo 10 supports 120W wired fast charging
iQOO Neo 10 will soon join the iQOO Neo 10R handset in India. The company has officially teased the arrival of the handset in the country. Alongside teasing the design, the brand has confirmed that the phone will be equipped with dual chipsets, possibly including a dedicated gaming chip. Readers might recall that the iQOO Neo 10 was launched in China alongside the iQOO Neo 10 Pro in November 2024. However, the design of the Indian variant appears to differ from its Chinese counterpart.

iQOO Neo 10 Will Go on Sale via Amazon

iQOO Neo 10 will launch in China soon, iQOO India CEO Nipun Marya (@nipunmarya) revealed in an X (formerly Twitter) post. The exact launch date of the handset has yet to be announced. An Amazon microsite confirms that the phone will be available for purchase in the country via the e-commerce website.

The microsite reveals that the iQOO Neo 10 will feature two chipsets. It is expected to be equipped with an in-house Q-series gaming chip and a Snapdragon SoC. The design of the handset shows a "squircle" shaped rear camera unit in the top left corner of the rear panel, which appears in a white and orange dual-tone shade. 

The rear panel of the upcoming iQOO Neo 10 is shown to feature two camera sensors and a ring-like LED flash unit. The arrangement of the rear camera unit varies from that of the Chinese version, which comes with two smaller camera islands placed vertically within a pill-shaped module. 

The Chinese version of the iQOO Neo 10 is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC coupled with a Q2 gaming chipset and a 6,100mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. It carries a 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 primary sensor with OIS alongside an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 16-megapixel front camera. The smartphone sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED 8T LTPO curved display with up to 144Hz refresh rate. It ships with Android 15-based OriginOS 5. 

iQOO Neo 10R

iQOO Neo 10R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Processor offers good performance
  • Vibrant 120Hz display with skinny borders
  • Excellent battery life
  • Fast wired charging
  • Bad
  • Heats up when stressed
  • Plasticy build quality
  • Lacks NFC
  • Overall still camera quality isn't great
  • Low light video isn't up to expectations
Read detailed iQOO Neo 10R review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 6400mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Google Can Reportedly Use Content to Train Search AI Even If Publishers Opt Out
Binance Partners With Kyrgyz Republic to Introduce Crypto Payments, Increase Web3 Awareness

