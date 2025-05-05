iQOO Neo 10 will soon join the iQOO Neo 10R handset in India. The company has officially teased the arrival of the handset in the country. Alongside teasing the design, the brand has confirmed that the phone will be equipped with dual chipsets, possibly including a dedicated gaming chip. Readers might recall that the iQOO Neo 10 was launched in China alongside the iQOO Neo 10 Pro in November 2024. However, the design of the Indian variant appears to differ from its Chinese counterpart.

iQOO Neo 10 Will Go on Sale via Amazon

iQOO Neo 10 will launch in China soon, iQOO India CEO Nipun Marya (@nipunmarya) revealed in an X (formerly Twitter) post. The exact launch date of the handset has yet to be announced. An Amazon microsite confirms that the phone will be available for purchase in the country via the e-commerce website.

The microsite reveals that the iQOO Neo 10 will feature two chipsets. It is expected to be equipped with an in-house Q-series gaming chip and a Snapdragon SoC. The design of the handset shows a "squircle" shaped rear camera unit in the top left corner of the rear panel, which appears in a white and orange dual-tone shade.

The rear panel of the upcoming iQOO Neo 10 is shown to feature two camera sensors and a ring-like LED flash unit. The arrangement of the rear camera unit varies from that of the Chinese version, which comes with two smaller camera islands placed vertically within a pill-shaped module.

The Chinese version of the iQOO Neo 10 is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC coupled with a Q2 gaming chipset and a 6,100mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. It carries a 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 primary sensor with OIS alongside an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 16-megapixel front camera. The smartphone sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED 8T LTPO curved display with up to 144Hz refresh rate. It ships with Android 15-based OriginOS 5.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.