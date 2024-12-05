Technology News
  Lava Probuds T24 TWS With Up to 45 Hours Total Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Lava Probuds T24 TWS With Up to 45 Hours Total Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Lava Probuds T24 earphones are equipped with 10mm audio drivers.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 December 2024 16:34 IST
Lava Probuds T24 TWS With Up to 45 Hours Total Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Lava

Lava Probuds T24 comes in aqua green, black, blue, blue and yellow, and white shades

Highlights
  • Lava's Probuds T24 support dual device connectivity
  • They can offer up to 35ms low latency for minimal lagging
  • The Probuds T24 earphones can last up to 8 hours on a single charge
Lava Probuds T24 TWS earphones were launched in India on Thursday. They are equipped with 10mm drivers and support up to 35ms low latency. The earphones come with an IPX4 rating for splash resistance and carry the Jieli JL7006F8 Bluetooth chipset IC. These newly launched earphones come with quad-mics that support environmental noise cancellation (ENC). They are claimed to offer up to 45 hours of total battery life and are currently available for purchase in the country in five colour options.

Lava Probuds T24 Price in India, Colour Options

Lava Probuds T24 price in India is set at Rs. 1,299. The TWS earphones are currently available in the country via the Lava India e-store. They will go on sale in select retail markets starting December 6. The earphones are offered in five colour options — Dope Blue, Herb Green, Snake White, Trippy Macaw (blue and yellow), and Venom Black.

Lava Probuds T24 Specifications, Features

The Lava Probuds T24 sport an in-ear design and carry 10mm dynamic drivers. They also have high-bass polyurethane diaphragm speakers which are said to improve the user's music experience. The earphones pack ENC backed quad mic unit which is claimed to offer clear calls.

Lava's Probuds T24 support Bluetooth 5.4 and dual device connectivity, which allows users to pair the headsets to two electronic devices simultaneously. The company revealed that the earphones are equipped with the Jieli JL7006F8 Bluetooth chipset IC that is claimed to ensure "reliable connectivity." The earphones support up to 35ms low latency which is expected to provide users streaming or gaming experience with minimal audio-visual lag.

The Lava Probuds T24 are claimed to offer up to 45 hours of total playback time including the charging case. The earphones are said to offer up to eight hours os usage on a single charge, and a 10 minute quick charge can offer up to 150 minutes usage. Each earbud carries a 40mAh battery, while the charging case has a 470mAh cell and a USB Type-C port.

Sucharita Ganguly
Lava Probuds T24 TWS With Up to 45 Hours Total Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications
