Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Lava Yuva 4 With 50 Megapixel Main Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Lava Yuva 4 With 50-Megapixel Main Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Lava Yuva 4 is equipped with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 November 2024 15:04 IST
Lava Yuva 4 With 50-Megapixel Main Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Lava

Lava Yuva 4 carries a side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Highlights
  • Lava Yuva 4 sports a 6.56-inch HD+ screen
  • The phone ships with Android 14
  • The Lava Yuva 4 supports up to 128GB of onboard storage
Advertisement

Lava Yuva 4 was launched in India on Thursday with a Unisoc T606 chipset. The handset is claimed to have achieved an AnTuTu score of more than 230,000. It carries a 50-megapixel main rear camera, an 8-megapixel selfie shooter, a 5,000mAh battery, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone is offered in two storage options and is currently available for purchase exclusively via offline retailers. The Yuva 4 is a successor to the Lava Yuva 3, which was unveiled in the country in February.

Lava Yuva 4 Price in India, Availability

Lava Yuva 4 price in India starts at Rs. 6,999 for the 4GB + 64GB option, while a 4GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 7,499, a company executive confirmed to Gadgets360. It is offered in three colour options — Glossy Black, Glossy Purple, and Glossy White.

The phone is currently available for purchase in the country via offline retailers. The company claims that the "retail-first strategy" is focused on offering consumers a "unique" retail experience and a "positive post-sales journey."

The Lava Yuva 4 comes with one year of warranty and free home servicing, the company confirmed in a press release.

Lava Yuva 4 Specifications, Features

The Lava Yuva 4 sports a 6.56-inch HD+ screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The phone is powered by a Unisoc T606 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. It runs on Android 14 out-of-the-box. 

In the camera department, it gets a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor and an 8-megapixel front camera sensor for selfies and video calls. The front camera is placed within a centred hole-punch slot at the top of the front panel.

The Lava Yuva 4 packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W wired charging. For security, it is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone is said to have a "glossy back design."

Lava Yuva 4

Lava Yuva 4

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.56-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Lava Yuva 4, Lava Yuva 4 India launch, Lava Yuva 4 price in india, Lava Yuva 4 specifications, Lava
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Microsoft Denies Training AI Models on User Data From Microsoft 365 Apps
Google Chat Updated With Slack-Inspired 'Huddles' Feature for Instant Meetings
Lava Yuva 4 With 50-Megapixel Main Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Wins Patent for a Tablet-Like Device With an Extendable Display
  2. Redmi K80, Redmi K80 Pro Launched in China With These Features
  3. Redmi Buds 6 Pro With ANC, Up to 36 Hours Total Battery Life Launched
  4. Redmi Watch 5 Goes Official With 2.07-Inch AMOLED Display
  5. Honda Launches Activa e as Its First Electric Scooter in India
  6. Honor 300 Ultra Design, Colours, Other Details Revealed Ahead of Launch
  7. Samsung Could Roll Out One UI 7 Beta Next Month in These Countries
  8. Lava Yuva 4 With 50-Megapixel Main Camera Launched in India: See Price
  9. iQOO Promises Four Years of Android Updates for This New Flagship
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Neo 7 With IP68 RatingSet to Launch on December 11
  2. Lava Yuva 4 With 50-Megapixel Main Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Moto AI Open Beta Programme With Advanced Set of AI Features Announced: Eligible Devices, Features
  4. Elon Musk’s xAI Reportedly Planning to Launch a ChatGPT-Like Standalone App Soon
  5. Honor 300 Ultra Design, Colour Options, Other Details Revealed Ahead of December 2 Launch
  6. Google Chat Updated With Slack-Inspired 'Huddles' Feature for Instant Meetings
  7. Microsoft Denies Training AI Models on User Data From Microsoft 365 Apps
  8. PS Plus Monthly Free Games for December Include It Takes Two, Aliens: Dark Descent and Temtem
  9. OnePlus Ace 5's Design Leak Suggests Familiar Circular Camera Module, Flat Display
  10. Samsung's Android 15-Based One UI 7 Beta Update Said to Roll Out Next Month in Select Countries
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »