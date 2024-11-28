Photo Credit: Lava
Lava Yuva 4 was launched in India on Thursday with a Unisoc T606 chipset. The handset is claimed to have achieved an AnTuTu score of more than 230,000. It carries a 50-megapixel main rear camera, an 8-megapixel selfie shooter, a 5,000mAh battery, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone is offered in two storage options and is currently available for purchase exclusively via offline retailers. The Yuva 4 is a successor to the Lava Yuva 3, which was unveiled in the country in February.
Lava Yuva 4 price in India starts at Rs. 6,999 for the 4GB + 64GB option, while a 4GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 7,499, a company executive confirmed to Gadgets360. It is offered in three colour options — Glossy Black, Glossy Purple, and Glossy White.
The phone is currently available for purchase in the country via offline retailers. The company claims that the "retail-first strategy" is focused on offering consumers a "unique" retail experience and a "positive post-sales journey."
The Lava Yuva 4 comes with one year of warranty and free home servicing, the company confirmed in a press release.
The Lava Yuva 4 sports a 6.56-inch HD+ screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The phone is powered by a Unisoc T606 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. It runs on Android 14 out-of-the-box.
In the camera department, it gets a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor and an 8-megapixel front camera sensor for selfies and video calls. The front camera is placed within a centred hole-punch slot at the top of the front panel.
The Lava Yuva 4 packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W wired charging. For security, it is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone is said to have a "glossy back design."
