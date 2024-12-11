Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme Neo 7 With 7,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Realme Neo 7 With 7,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Realme Neo 7 has a 6.78-inch 1.5K(1,264x,2,780 pixels) 8T LTPO display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 December 2024 17:41 IST
Realme Neo 7 With 7,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Neo 7 is released in three colour options

Highlights
  • Realme Neo 7 has dual speakers
  • For selfies, It has a 16-megapixel front camera
  • Realme Neo 7 runs on Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15
Advertisement

Realme Neo 7 has been launched in China as the company's latest model in its Neo series. The new Realme phone runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset and has a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor. The Realme Neo 7 debuts as a successor to the Realme GT Neo 6 but it lacks the GT branding. It houses a massive 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support and is available in three colour ways. The Realme Neo 7 has IP68 and IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.

Realme Neo 7 Price

The Realme Neo 7 is priced at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 24,000) for the 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage variant. The 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB variants are priced at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,000), CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 32,000)and CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 38,000), respectively. The 16GB + 256GB version costs CNY 2299 (roughly Rs. 26,000). It is available in Meteorite Black, Starship, and Submersible colour options.

Realme Neo 7 Specifications

The Dual SIM (nano) Realme Neo 7 runs on Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15 and features a 6.78-inch 1.5K(1,264x,2,780 pixels) 8T LTPO display with 6,000nits peak brightness, 2,600Hz touch sampling rate, and 93.9 percent screen to body ratio. The display is touted to deliver 100 percent coverage of DCI-P3 colour gamut, 2160Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, and refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz. It runs on an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset with up to 16GB RAM and maximum 1TB storage. The handset supports up to 12GB of virtual RAM.

neo 7 realme colours Realme Neo 7

Realme Neo 7
Photo Credit: Realme in Meteorite Black and Starship shades

 

The Realme Neo 7 boasts a dual rear camera unit that includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 camera with OIS support and an 8-megapixel secondary wide-angle camera. For selfies, the phone has a 16-megapixel front camera. The handset boasts a Sky Communication System 2.0 feature for improved network connectivity and includes a 7,700mm square  VC heat dissipation area. 

Connectivity options on the Realme Neo 7 include 5G, Beidou, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, QZSS, NavIC, NFC, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be. Sensors onboard are an accelerometer, colour temperature sensor, distance sensor, light sensor, geomagnetic sensor gyroscope sensor, infrared remote control and under-screen fingerprint sensor. The handset has dual speakers with OReality audio sound support and a Hi-Res audio certification.

Realme has packed a massive 7,000mAh battery in the Neo 7 with 80W wired fast charging support. This handset is claimed to deliver up to 21 hours of video playback time and up to 14 hours of video calling time on a single charge. It has IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance rating. The smartphone measures 162.55x76.39x8.56 mm and weighs 213 grams.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Realme Neo 7, Realme Neo 7 Price, Realme Neo 7 Specifications, Realme
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Microsoft Replaces PWA Experience With Native Copilot App for Windows Insiders

Related Stories

Realme Neo 7 With 7,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 14x 5G India Launch Date, Price Range, Build Details Revealed
  2. Vivo X200, Vivo X200 Pro Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch Tomorrow
  3. Redmi Note 14 Pro+ Review: The New Benchmark for Note Series
  4. Realme Neo 7 With 7,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Here's When Apple Might Launch Its OLED MacBook Pro and MacBook Air
  6. Poco X7 Global Variant Spotted on Geekbench With Support For 12GB RAM
  7. Android 15-Based OxygenOS 15 for OnePlus 11 Rolling Out to Users in India
  8. Vivo X200 Series Roundup: Launch Date, Price in India, Features, and More
  9. iQOO 13 Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: See Offers
  10. New Regional Language OTT Movie Releases: Amaran, Matka, and More
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Updates Gemini AI Design on Web Interface and Android App
  2. Reliance Jio Launches Rs 2,025 New Year Welcome Plan 2025: See Benefits, Validity
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE, Galaxy Z Flip 7 Tipped to Feature In-House Exynos 2500 Chipset
  4. Binance and Circle Partner in Bid to Boost USDC Stabecoin Adoption
  5. Telegram Groups Emerge as Entry Points for Crypto Scammers, Warn Security Firms
  6. Poco M7 5G India Variant Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC
  7. Cognition Labs’ AI Software Engineer Devin Launched for Subscribers
  8. Rare Cave Pearls with Ancient Pottery Discovered in Jerusalem’s Joweizeh Tunnel
  9. OnePlus Ace 5 to Launch With 6,415mAh Battery and 6.78-Inch Display, Tipster Claims
  10. Apple MacBook Pro With OLED Screen to Debut in 2026, OLED MacBook Air to Arrive by 2027: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »