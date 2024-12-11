Realme Neo 7 has been launched in China as the company's latest model in its Neo series. The new Realme phone runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset and has a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor. The Realme Neo 7 debuts as a successor to the Realme GT Neo 6 but it lacks the GT branding. It houses a massive 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support and is available in three colour ways. The Realme Neo 7 has IP68 and IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.

Realme Neo 7 Price

The Realme Neo 7 is priced at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 24,000) for the 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage variant. The 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB variants are priced at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,000), CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 32,000)and CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 38,000), respectively. The 16GB + 256GB version costs CNY 2299 (roughly Rs. 26,000). It is available in Meteorite Black, Starship, and Submersible colour options.

Realme Neo 7 Specifications

The Dual SIM (nano) Realme Neo 7 runs on Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15 and features a 6.78-inch 1.5K(1,264x,2,780 pixels) 8T LTPO display with 6,000nits peak brightness, 2,600Hz touch sampling rate, and 93.9 percent screen to body ratio. The display is touted to deliver 100 percent coverage of DCI-P3 colour gamut, 2160Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, and refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz. It runs on an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset with up to 16GB RAM and maximum 1TB storage. The handset supports up to 12GB of virtual RAM.

Realme Neo 7

Photo Credit: Realme in Meteorite Black and Starship shades

The Realme Neo 7 boasts a dual rear camera unit that includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 camera with OIS support and an 8-megapixel secondary wide-angle camera. For selfies, the phone has a 16-megapixel front camera. The handset boasts a Sky Communication System 2.0 feature for improved network connectivity and includes a 7,700mm square VC heat dissipation area.

Connectivity options on the Realme Neo 7 include 5G, Beidou, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, QZSS, NavIC, NFC, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be. Sensors onboard are an accelerometer, colour temperature sensor, distance sensor, light sensor, geomagnetic sensor gyroscope sensor, infrared remote control and under-screen fingerprint sensor. The handset has dual speakers with OReality audio sound support and a Hi-Res audio certification.

Realme has packed a massive 7,000mAh battery in the Neo 7 with 80W wired fast charging support. This handset is claimed to deliver up to 21 hours of video playback time and up to 14 hours of video calling time on a single charge. It has IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance rating. The smartphone measures 162.55x76.39x8.56 mm and weighs 213 grams.

