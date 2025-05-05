Technology News
English Edition

Dubai's MBS Global Investments to Build $9 Billion Financial Hub in the Maldives: Report

Maldives is focusing on growing beyond its reputation of being a tourism and fisheries hub.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 May 2025 19:48 IST
Dubai's MBS Global Investments to Build $9 Billion Financial Hub in the Maldives: Report

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Kanchanara

Crypto trading and holding is legal in Maldives

Highlights
  • Maldives wishes to grow its GDP by attracting businesses
  • The country aims to launch a financial centre in its capital city
  • MBS will fund the project for five years
Advertisement

The Maldives is preparing for a crypto-focused overhaul, funded by a Dubai-based family office called MBS Global Investments, according to a report. Moosa Zameer, the finance minister of the Maldives, divulged some details on the development during a video interview with the Financial Times on Sunday. As per the report, MBS Global Investments is set to allocate $8.8 billion (roughly Rs. 74,164 crore) over a period of five years to develop the Web3 ecosystem in the Maldives, the smallest country in Asia, that attracts thousands of tourists from around the world.

According to Zameer, the Maldives is now concentrating on growing beyond its reputation of being a tourism and fisheries hub. By establishing itself as a "financial freezone for blockchain and digital assets", the country expects to triple its GDP within four years. At present, the GDP of Maldives is over $7 billion (roughly Rs. 63,002 crore), according to data by the IMF.

Over the weekend, the Maldives government reportedly signed a joint venture with MBS Global Investments. The creation of the "Maldives International Financial Centre" is the focus point of the Maldives' crypto-related master plan, as per the Financial Times report. This hub will be constructed over an area of 830,000 square metres and will host 6,500 people.

The centre is expected to generate large number of employment opportunities and become the hub for businesses from the $3 trillion (roughly Rs. 2,52,69,541 crore) crypto industry, Zameer hopes.

With this, MBS Global Investments joins other institutional investors from the UAE to pledge a big funding for the expansion of Web3 on an international level. The family office of Sheikh Nayef bin Eid Al Thani owns MBS Global Investments, and it plans to include other family offices and large-scale investors to finance its Maldives plans.

Nadeem Hussain, the chief executive of MBS Global Investments told the publication that funding for the project could be raised through equity and debt. He also disclosed that up to $5 billion (roughly Rs. 42,123 crore) for the project has already been secured, as per the report.

In December last year, Moody's stated that the country's debt is projected to mount to $1 billion (roughly Rs. 8,415 crore) by 2026. Recently, India helped Maldives with $760 million (roughly Rs. 6,396 crore) to escape a potential sovereign default.

As of now, Maldives has relied heavily on its tourism and fisheries industries to generate revenue. Owing to the post-COVID-19 economic changes globally, the country has found itself in challenging financial situations, and the upcoming financial hub could reportedly help the region develop alternate sources of revenue aside from tourism and fisheries.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Maldives, MBS, Crypto
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Realme C75 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Dubai's MBS Global Investments to Build $9 Billion Financial Hub in the Maldives: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 60s Launch Date, Design and Colourways Revealed
  2. Vivo T4 Review: Nearly Perfect
  3. GTA 6 Developers Didn't Think the Game's 2025 Launch Window Was Real
  4. OnePlus Nord 5 With 6,650mAh Battery Surfaces on Certification Site
  5. Apple May Choose a Staggered Release Schedule for Its iPhone 18 Lineup
  6. iQOO Neo 10 India Launch Teased, Will Go on Sale via Amazon
  7. Samsung Galaxy Device Users Report Poor Battery Life After One UI 7 Update
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 Production Reportedly Begins
  9. Google Could Bring a Desktop Experience for Smartphones with Android 16
  10. Top Deals on Earbuds, Headphones During Amazon's Great Summer 2025 Sale
#Latest Stories
  1. Dubai's MBS Global Investments to Build $9 Billion Financial Hub in the Maldives: Report
  2. AI-Driven Automation Could Threaten 40 Percent of Jobs Globally, UN Experts Claim
  3. Realme C75 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Rockstar Games Employees Reportedly Believed GTA 6 Delay Was 'Inevitable'
  5. Binance Partners With Kyrgyz Republic to Introduce Crypto Payments, Increase Web3 Awareness
  6. Lava Yuva Star 2 With 6.75-Inch Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. iQOO Neo 10 Set to Launch in India Soon; Design Teased Ahead of Debut
  8. Google Can Reportedly Use Content to Train Search AI Even If Publishers Opt Out
  9. OnePlus Nord 5 With 6,650mAh Battery Reportedly Spotted on Certification Site Ahead of Launch
  10. Diplomat OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch John Abraham's Political Thriller Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »