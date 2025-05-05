Realme C75 5G was recently launched in India as the company's latest budget smartphone. The handset runs on an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 45W wired and 5W reverse charging support. The smartphone is equipped with a 32-megapixel dual rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It has an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance and a military-grade MIL-STD 810H certification for shock resistance. The phone runs on Realme UI 6 based on Android 15 out-of-the-box.

Realme C75 5G Price in India, Availability

Realme C75 5G price in India starts at Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB + 128GB option. Customers can also purchase the 6GB + 128GB memory variant that is priced at Rs. 13,999. It is currently available for purchase in the country via Flipkart, the Realme India e-store and select offline retail stores. The phone is offered in Lily White, Midnight Lily and Purple Blossom colour options.

Realme C75 5G Specifications, Features

The dual SIM Realme C75 5G sports a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (720×1,604 pixels) display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 180Hz touch sampling rate and up to 625 nits of maximum brightness level. The phone is powered by a 6nm octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, paired with a Mali G57 MC2 GPU and up to 6GB of RAM. It supports up to 12GB of virtual RAM expansion as well as 128GB of onboard storage. It ships with Android 15-based Realme UI 6.

In the camera department, the Realme C75 5G features a 32-megapixel GalaxyCore GC32E2 primary sensor with autofocus and an f/1.8 aperture, alongside an unspecified secondary sensor. It also has an 8-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls. It supports AI-based imaging and editing tools, as well as AI signal boost features.

The Realme C75 5G packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired and 5W reverse charging. The handset has an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance and a MIL-STD 810H military-grade shock resistance certification. For security, it has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options include 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS and a USB Type-C port. The phone measures 165.70×76.22×7.94mm in size and weighs about 190g.

