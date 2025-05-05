2,300-year-old Swords with Swastika Discovered: Everything You Need to Know

A team of archaeologists has unearthed two 2,300-year-old Celtic swords in France. However, the discovery is gaining massive attention due to the decoration and presence of tiny swastikas found on the swords. As stated in report by Live Science, the French National Institute of Preventive Archeological Research (INRAP), the swords have equivalents in Europe. Apart from the swords, the excavation has resulted in the discovery of burial artifacts and brooches, wherein a few of them possessed polished gems.

About the Swords

While the swords were unearthed, they were discovered intact within their scabbards. One of the sword's scabbards had an ornate and copper-alloy, specifically designed to be put around the waist. Likewise, the edges of the scabbard were embedded with polished gems, where two of them were identified as having swastika designs engraved on them.

Significance of the Swastika

Considering the significance of the swastikas, the uncertainty persists. The swastikas were traditionally yet infamously, associated with the Nazi regime and World War II horrors, however, their use had different significance in diverse cultures. For instance, the swastikas were mainly used in a Mediterranean context where ornamental designs were used for creating their designs in mainland Europe during the fourth century B.C. and the end of the fifth century. The details were shared by Vincent Georges, archaeologist (INRAP) and Manager (Necropolis Excavation), via email to Live Science.

Details about the Excavation

Originally, the archeological team led by Vincent Georges excavated the swords and other funerary objects in the year 2022, at Creuzier-le-Neuf. This is a small town that possesses a population of 1,500. During the Second Iron Age (450 to 52 B.C.), this town was located at a point that was dominated by three major tribes called Celtic Arvernu, Aedui, and Bituriges.

The discovery was the ultimate result of the successful excavation by the INRAP team, where they dug up to 7,000 square feet beneath the burial area. Due to the highly acidic soil, the burial area, which housed over 100 graves, did not have skeletal remains from the past.

About Burial Artifacts Uncovered

The discovery concluded the presence of metal ornaments and jewellery excavated from most of the tombs. The team discovered 18 damaged brooches and copper-alloy bracelets. One of the brooches consisted of a polished gem. According to the archaeologists, these gems were crafted in the early third century or late fourth century B.C.