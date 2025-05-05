Technology News
Get yourself ready as the highly anticipated season of the most beloved series, Panchayat, is finally landing soon on your digital screens.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 5 May 2025 21:13 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

  • Panchayat Season four teaser is out now
  • Panchayat season four will follow elections between Padhan and Bhushan
  • Streaming Starts from 2nd July 2025 on Prime Video
One of the most loved series, Panchayat, is coming back with its fourth season. Prime Video has recently dropped a new teaser, and fans are highly excited for this upcoming web series. As shown in the teaser, this time the election heat between Pradhan ji and Bhushan ji, will take the village, humor, and undoubtedly the comedy to the next level. The series is back with its promising cast like before without any changes to characters.

When and Where to Watch Panchayat Season 4

The Panchayat Season four will stream from July 02, 2025, only on Amazon Prime Video. Viewers will need a subscription to watch this drama series.

Official Trailer and Plot of Panchayat Season 4

Currently, the teaser of the most anticipated season of Panchayat has been released by its OTT streaming partner, i.e. Amazon Pirme Video. The teaser has begun with a bang as the election heat has circulated throughout the village. The plot follows around the election between Pradhan Ji and Bhushan Ji, who are set to give their all, to achieve the victory. Who will win the election? Watch this electrifying story only on Prime Video, streaming from 2nd July 2025.

## Cast and Crew of Panchayat Season 4 Panchayat season 4 is returning with star-studded star cast featuring Jitendra Kumar as Abhishek Sharma followed by the talented Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy, Faisal Malik, Sanvikaa, Ashok Pathak, Kranti Devi Sharma, and more. The season four has been directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Akshat Vijaywargiya. The writers will include Chandan Kumar and Deepak Kumar Mishra. The music compose of Panchayat Season 4 is Anurag Saikia, whereas, the cinematographer is Amitabh Singh. ## Reception of Panchayat Season 4 With an [IMDb](https://www.gadgets360.com/tags/imdb) rating of 9.0/10, Panchayat is certainly one of the most popular village drama series in the country. The viewers are eagerly waiting for the Season 4 to release. The expectations are quite high as always.

Further reading: Entertainment, OTT, PrimeVideo

Further reading: Entertainment, OTT, PrimeVideo
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
