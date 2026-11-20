Lava Smart 4 Pro was launched in India on Friday as the Noida-based smartphone maker's latest affordable offering. The phone joins the Lava Smart 4 and Lava Smart 4 Plus as the third model in the lineup. The handset is currently on sale in the country through the company's offline retail stores in two distinct colour options. The Lava Smart 4 Pro sports a square camera module in the top-left corner of its flat rear panel. The phone has a single rear camera unit. It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc chipset, paired with a 7,000mAh battery.

Lava Smart 4 Pro Price in India, Availability

The Lava Smart 4 Pro price in India is Rs. 10,999 for the sole variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The smartphone is available exclusively through Lava's offline retail channels.

Like other Lava handsets, the tech firm is offering free doorstep service to customers across India. The Lava Smart 4 Pro is offered in two colour options, dubbed Konark Gold and Neelam Blue.

Lava Smart 4 Pro Specifications, Features

The Lava Smart 4 Pro is a dual-SIM smartphone. The affordable handset ships with Android 16, and the company claims that it features “no bloatware and no ads”. The Lava Smart 4 series phone also features a 6.75-inch HD+ (720 x 1,570 pixels) LCD touchscreen with up to a 90Hz refresh rate. The Noida-based smartphone maker claims that its new handset ships with MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification for drop and shock resistance.

The Lava Smart 4 Pro is powered by the octa-core Unisoc T610 chipset, built on a 12nm process. It features six efficiency cores and two performance cores, delivering a peak clock speed of up to 1.8GHz. The smartphone also features 4GB of RAM with support for virtual RAM expansion by up to 4GB. It also offers 64GB of onboard storage, expandable by up to 512GB via a microSD card.

For optics, the Lava Smart 4 Pro features a single 13-megapixel rear camera and an LED flash. The smartphone sports a 5-megapixel selfie camera with screen flash, housed inside a waterdrop-style notch. The Lava Smart 4 Pro packs a 7,000mAh battery and supports 18W wired fast charging via a USB Type-C port. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The company offers a one-year warranty on the handset.