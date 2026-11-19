Scammers in the crypto space have flooded the market with numerous scam tokens tied to Grand Theft Auto VI, along with fake websites, ahead of the game's November 19 release, with Blockaid reporting more than 8,800 suspicious tokens on the Solana platform alone. In an 18 November press statement, Blockaid reported seeing hundreds of social media posts promoting various scams, including airdrops tied to fake versions of GTA VI, cryptocurrency pre-sales, and a version of the video game itself.

Fake PlayStation Storefront Uses Wallet Connections to Distribute Malicious Software

The security company found more than 20,000 "GTA"- themed tokens created on Solana between July 4 and November 4, more than 8,800 of which were marked as malicious, warning, or spam. Meanwhile, the monitoring system found 451 promotional posts from 116 X accounts pointing to multiple scams. According to Blockaid, the scams have been ongoing for months, with scammers using leaked gameplay footage, buzz around the game's release, and gaming storefronts.

One complex case that came to light through Blockaid involved a fake PlayStation Store website offering Grand Theft Auto VI: Ultimate Edition for $89.99 (roughly Rs. 8,300). The website looked almost identical to Sony's online store, including promotional images, game descriptions, and even a pre-order button. However, after clicking the button, users saw a cryptocurrency wallet window instead of a regular checkout page.

These wallets included Trust Wallet, TronLink, WalletConnect, OKX, Bybit, Bitget, and Ledger. According to Blockaid, these wallets directed users to malicious software. A few other websites used similar techniques: some promised early access to the game, while others offered GTA VI tokens for free through an airdrop with eligibility checks.

According to Blockaid's report, one website offering the Ultimate Edition already hosted a known multichain drainer. As of late October, the same campaign offered another type of malware that used a TronLink connection process.

The security firm said many of the tokens were created to attract attention through social media promotions, although some contained malicious contract features that could directly affect buyers.

Fraudulent behaviour hasn't been restricted to the sites mimicking gaming retailers. According to Blockaid's findings, 46 percent of the GTA-themed Solana tokens reported by Blockaid have come from a pump-and-dump, fun-style launchpad. Meanwhile, an independent search using stricter naming rules found 593 related tokens on Base and 111 on Ethereum.

Cyberleek was a term used in another controversy involving hacked gameplay footage. In October, a user who used that name made a threat of releasing the entire game unless the associated cryptocurrency's market cap reached $30 million (roughly Rs. 280 crore).

Interest in tokens inspired by GTA has not waned, even during the release week. A DacityCoin token mania led Bitrue to launch perpetual futures trading for DACITYCOIN on November 18.