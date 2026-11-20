Google has updated its requirements for apps published on the Google Play Store to make them foldable-friendly. The tech giant will make adaptive support mandatory for foldable devices starting next year. It has confirmed that standard apps should meet at least Tier 3 of Android's adaptive app quality guidelines. Apps that fail to meet the requirements will not be allowed to publish new releases or updates on the Play Store. Google has also introduced dedicated screenshot requirements for foldable devices on the Google Play.

In a new post on the Developers Blog, Google announced that Apps on Google Play have to meet at least Tier 3 of the Android adaptive app quality guidelines for foldables starting April 2027. Apps which do not meet this quality bar will no longer be able to publish or update on Google Play, and may also receive reduced visibility.

Tier 3, also called Adaptive Ready, will become the minimum quality standard for standard apps. Apps must use the available screen space without letterboxing or compatibility modes. They must also retain user activity, including scroll position, text input and media playback, when users rotate, fold, or unfold the handsets.

Google also asked developers to build apps to incorporate Tier 2 and Tier 1 standards across foldables, tablets, Googlebooks, and Android XR as Google Play's quality framework will expand to these top tiers in the coming years.

Tier 2 focuses on responsive multi-pane layouts and support for external keyboards, mice, trackpads, and styluses for foldables, tablets, and other large-screen devices. Tier 1 covers tabletop and book postures, camera continuity, interactive picture-in-picture and multi-instance support.

Further, Google has started allowing developers to upload dedicated screenshots for foldable devices through Play Console. Google notes that developers have to provide three foldable screenshots in addition to the standard two phone screenshots from April 2027. Play Console will let developers upload dedicated foldable screenshots, showing unfolded inner displays and folded outer screens.

The screenshot requirements cover different device formats, including a 1:1 unfolded inner display for devices like Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold.

New apps and app updates will need to upload screenshots in a 4:3 unfolded inner display, including at least one portrait screenshot with a folded outer-screen aspect ratio of 10:16 for devices like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8.

Developers can also submit a 16:9 landscape screenshot for standard phones and an optional 16:10 landscape screenshot for compatible foldables.

Google has also confirmed that starting August 2027, all new apps and app updates submitted to the Play Store must target Android 17, which corresponds to API level 37. The updated requirements will roll out in stages, with foldable screenshots and Tier 3 adaptive quality support becoming mandatory in April 2027, followed by the Android 17 API requirement in August 2027.