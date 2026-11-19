Kraken Payward's parent company has agreed to purchase Tribe Capital Management, a venture capital and asset management firm with $2.7 billion (roughly Rs. 2,518.02 crore) in assets under management. As customer demand for investment options in privately held firms, new technologies, and artificial intelligence continues to rise, Payward announced on November 18 that it had signed a definitive acquisition agreement. The deal is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2027, subject to customary closing conditions and required consents.

Tribe Capital's Portfolio Includes SpaceX, OpenAI and Indian Firm Shiprocket

Tribe Capital was founded in 2018 by Arjun Sethi, Jonathan Hsu, and Ted Maidenberg. The organisation uses artificial intelligence and data science to make investments in firms at various stages of development. Based in California, the firm raises capital through collective investment funds and co-investment platforms, with a portfolio that includes firms like SpaceX, OpenAI, the Indian logistics company Shiprocket, and autonomous vehicle software developer Applied Intuition.

Payward plans to utilise the knowledge Tribe Capital has gained from identifying investment opportunities and evaluating businesses to develop new financial products for various types of customers. “Joining Payward allows us to bring Tribe's investment approach to a global financial platform,” said Jonathan Hsu, co-founder of Tribe Capital.

The deal will position Tribe within Payward's asset management wing, where the investment firm's activities will complement custody, trading, collateral management, and tokenisation.

This deal unites two firms with shared leadership and financial ties for several years. According to Tribe Capital's leadership page, Arjun Sethi remains the company's chairman and has served as co-CEO of Kraken alongside Dave Ripley since October 2024. Before becoming an executive at Kraken, Tribe Capital invested in the cryptocurrency exchange.

Earlier this year, Payward obtained all regulatory approvals to offer cryptocurrency trading and financial services in Dubai to retail, professional, and institutional clients in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Following Payward's announcement, the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) in Dubai has approved Payward for Full Market Approval as a regulated Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP), enabling it to onboard clients.