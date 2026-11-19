Motorola launched the Razr Fold in India in May as the tech firm's first book-style foldable. The smartphone runs Android 16-based Hello UI out of the box. The company has now started rolling out the stable Android 17 update for the Motorola Razr Fold in select global markets. The update brings new features and improvements, including the ability to stack widgets, themed icons, live updates, and notification summaries. In addition, the Android 17 upgrade also brings Bubbles, which is claimed to enhance the multitasking experience on the foldable, and Screen Reactions.

Motorola Razr Fold Gets Android 17 Features

In a post on the subreddit r/motorazrfold, Reddit user u/Better-Struggle9958 revealed that the tech firm has started rolling out the stable version of Android 17 to the Motorola Razr Fold in the EU. The user shared a screenshot showing firmware A171WB.27-36-2 and a download size of 4.15GB. While the company has yet to officially announce the rollout, a wider Android 17 release is expected to follow soon.

According to the Motorola support page, the Android 17 update brings stackable widgets to smartphones. Users can also match app icon themes to the system theme. The Android 17 update also lets users hide labels on settings tiles by selecting the Classic style. Motorola says that the latest Android version brings Live Updates to compatible handsets, allowing apps to display ongoing updates in real time.

The Android 17 update for the Motorola Razr Fold also introduces Notification Summaries, organised notifications, enhanced HDR brightness control, improved system security and protections, performance optimisations, and big fixes. In addition, Android 17 lets users convert active apps into Bubbles, a compact floating window, for improved multitasking. The update also adds Screen Reactions, which lets users record their screens and themselves at the same time. The update also brings a dedicated gaming mode for foldables and tablets.

Launched in India in May, the Motorola Razr Fold ships with Hello UI-based Android 16. At launch, the company announced that the foldable will receive up to seven Android OS upgrades and up to seven years of security updates. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset and packs a 6,000mAh battery, while offering support for 80W (wired) and 50W (wireless) fast charging.