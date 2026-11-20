Motorola looks set to launch the Motorola Razr Flex 2027 soon. Most recently, the foldable smartphone appeared in a new set of leaked renders, offering a closer look at the design. The images show the Motorola Razr Flex 2027 in two colour options with a compact design. It is expected to arrive with a dual rear camera unit. The Motorola Razr Flex 2027 could run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset.

Motorola Razr Flex 2027 Design

SammyGuru shared purported official renders of the Motorola Razr Flex 2027 showing the handset in green and beige shades, and it will reportedly be marketed as Pantone Dark Botanical Garden and Pantone Coriander colours. The Dark Botanical Garden variant appears to feature a woven fabric-like texture on the rear panel. The Coriander version is seen with a leather finish and a champagne frame.

Photo Credit: Sammyguru.com

The leaked renders show a dual rear camera setup on the Motorola Razr Flex 2027 housed inside a raised, pill-shaped camera module. The Motorola logo is placed towards the centre of the rear panel, and the Razr branding appears near the bottom. The volume rocker and power button are placed along the right edge of the device.

The alleged renders show the Motorola Razr Flex 2027 with a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera on the cover display. A separate cutout for the front-facing camera appears towards the top-right corner of the inner display.

Previous leaks have already revealed a few specifications of the Motorola Razr Flex 2027. It is tipped to come with a 4.97-inch cover display and a 6.92-inch internal folding display with a 165Hz refresh rate

For optics, the Motorola Razr Flex 2027 is rumoured to feature a dual outward-facing rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel primary rear camera and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. It could include a 5,000mAh battery and carry IP48 and IP49 ratings for dust and water resistance.

The Motorola Razr Flex 2027 is expected to offer face unlock feature, Bluetooth 6.0 connectivity, and an under-display fingerprint sensor. The compact foldable is expected to be positioned below larger book-style foldables like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and iPhone Duo in the market. It is rumoured to cost around $1,700 (roughly Rs. 1,58,000) in the US.